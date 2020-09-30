A trucker from Kelowna has been recognized as a 'Highway Angel' for quickly calling 911 when she encountered an overturned vehicle.
Donna Wright, who shares the driving of a rig with her husband, came upon the accident scene early early on June 6 on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm.
She saw a semi-trailer laying on its side 20 feet off the highway and immediately feared the worst as she pulled over.
"I knew in my heart of hearts that I needed to do what I could, but I don't deal well with tragedy or blood," Wright said in a Monday release from the Truckload Carriers Association, an industry group based in Alexandria, Va.
Wright says she has passed out from seeing a little bit of blood drip from an injured finger so she was apprehensive about what she might discover at the accident scene.
Wright called 911 immediately. Before police and ambulance crews arrived minutes later, the driver of the truck was able to get himself out of the cab, and did not appear to be seriously injured.
Since 1997, the TCA has recognized more than 1,200 professional truck drivers as 'Highway Angels' for showing exemplary kindness, courtesy, and courage while on the job.
Wright said her husband, Geoffrey, slept through the whole incident near Salmon Arm, though she woke him afterward to tell him what happened.
"I'm glad I could help a fellow driver," Wright said. "I would hope someone would do that for me if something were to happen."