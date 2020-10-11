OVERVIEW: Leave some wiggle room when it comes to travel plans as they may have to be changed.
Get important matters handled in order of priority so there is less stress on everything.
Calls or messages have some surprises attached to them.
Don’t react until you have time to think of what to say or do. Focus on getting organized and caught up this week so you won’t feel guilty about taking time off or going somewhere.
Mercury turns retrograde Tuesday causing stalls or others annoying issues.
Don’t sign anything unless it is already in motion; selling is fine. Power plays go on. The new moon in Libra Thursday means its time to balance scales.
ARIES: A changing of the guard could see certain relationship dissolve to make way for new ones.
TAURUS: Pull strings behind the scenes when required as you have a position of advantage now.
GEMINI: Deal with aggressive personalities who try to
control or pressure you. Be diplomatic or coy.
CANCER: Your status, position or location could end up under the control of others. Adapt or wait.
LEO: Work patiently under the prevailing conditions while waiting for confirmation of future direction.
VIRGO: Don’t take risks right now that could end up costing more down the road. Adjust timelines.
LIBRA: A showdown over who is in charge causes a change in status with those not expecting it.
SCORPIO: Private talks bring about new deals or arrangements that suit your agenda much better.
SAGITTARIUS: Those in positions of influence are willing to work with you. Keep emotions neutral.
CAPRICORN: Stand your ground when it comes to defending your position or abilities. It matters.
AQUARIUS: Deal with important matters over distance. Some contact with powerful individuals.
PISCES: Take a stronger position or hold the reins if there seems to be any signs of indecision.