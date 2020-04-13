Oh, Easter.
It's that miraculous and glorious time of year Jesus Christ rose from the dead and Okanagan wineries launch spring-release wines.
This, of course, isn't the first time the son of God has been linked to the vinous world.
Remember, over 2,000 years ago, Jesus turned water into wine at the Wedding of Cana to prove he was one heck of a miracle maker.
However, Easter 2020 is definitely going to be marred by the COVID-19 crisis.
After all, you can't get together with extended family and friends to celebrate, travel is a no-go and uncertainty abounds.
Ben Bryant, chief winemaker at Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna, is seeing somewhat of a silver lining.
“As we continue to navigate through these challenging times, this collection of wines I have compiled is a great way for us to stay in touch and share some of our recent releases,” he said.
“This is now my second vintage in the Okanagan (he was previously with Jacob's Creek, Australia's largest wine brand) and I continue to acknowledge that I am very fortunate to hold the position I do in this Valley that has so much to offer the world of fine wine.”
Bryan'ts curated collection is a dozen wines, all new releases, that can be welcomed to the Easter dinner table regardless of whether you're serving turkey, ham, lamb, fish or vegetarian.
It includes the first 2019 vintage whites and a Rose, a pair of 2018 Chardonnays and some 2017 and 2018 reds.
The release of 2019 whites and Rose is a milestone because it's the first we're seeing, and tasting, of the vintage.
The grapes to make these wines were harvested in the fall of 2019, fermented and aged a short while, fully or partially, in stainless steel tanks, concrete vessels and-or oak barrels before being bottled and released in the spring as the newest and freshest bottles in the portfolio.
The new-release Chardonnays and reds are from 2017 and 2018 because they spend longer aging in stainless steel, concrete and-or oak barrels.
And just to throw you off, the new-release Mission Hill Estate Reserve Sparkling Brut ($24) is N/V or non-vintage, meaning the Chardonnay (90%) and Pinot Noir (10%) juice is from grapes that may have been harvested in multiple years.
Non-vintage is common practice for sparkling and Champagne producers because it ensures quality, consistency and complexity.
The Mission Hill bubbly, with aromas and flavours of effervescent apple, peach and lime, is a multi-tasker that can be called upon to toast Easter, sipped on its own in the sunshine or paired with Easter turkey-or-ham dinner.
*****
Rose may very well be the perfect Easter wine.
It's pink colour and lively freshness heralds spring and makes it the perfect drink for that first glass of wine outdoors on the patio or deck.
But it's also welcome at the dinner table as a delicate enough to pair with turkey or robust enough a match for ham or lamb.
Mission Hill's 2019 Estate Reserve Rose ($22), a blend of Merlot, Syrah and Pinot Noir, is crisp and vibrant with aromas and flavours of watermelon, raspberry and strawberry.
Hester Creek Winery in Oliver made its 2019 Rose ($18) with Cabernet Franc grapes to create a medium-bodied beauty with a sweet-tart profile of strawberry and rhubarb.
Terrafina Restaurant at Hester Creek can't welcome dine-in guests under pandemic closure rules.
However, you can order Easter dinner from Terrafina for pick up Sunday.
The meal is $79 for two or $150 for four and includes salad, hot-cross buns, mashed potatoes and yams, carrots and peas, glazed ham and tiramisu for dessert.
*****
Mission Hill's other new releases cover the gamut from whites perfect for pairing with turkey, a Pinot Noir that's light enough to accompany turkey, yet a weighty enough match for ham or lamb and reds that will be at home with ham, lamb and even steak.
Pinot Gris is the Okanagan's most widely grown white grape because the wine made from this varietal is a people pleaser.
Mission Hill's 2019 edition ($22) is no exception with classic pear and mineral characteristics.
The 2019 Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc ($22) has aromas and flavours of fresh-cut grass, gooseberry and lemon-lime.
The 2019 Estate Reserve White Meritage ($22) sees 20% Semillon added to Sauvignon Blanc to re-create the typical white blend in France's renowned Bordeaux wine region.
The Semillon enhances the Meritage with added apricot and grapefruit elements.
If you desire some oak-aged hints of caramel in your white wine, the choice has to be Chardonnay.
The 2018 Estate Reserve Chardonnay ($22) is lightly oaked so the caramel-flavour is nicely integrated with peach and lime aromas and flavours.
The 2018 Terroir Collection Jagged Rock Vineyard Chardonnay is one of Mission Hill's single-vineyard, upper-tier Chards with a creamy texture backed up by apple and lemon notes.
As previously mentioned, the 2018 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir ($28) is a chameleon of cherry and herb aromas and flavours, so pair it with whatever you want.
Four of Mission Hill's heavier reds will work well with ham, lamb or beef , with a charcuterie snack or as a stand-alone sipper when you're in the mood for something dark and delicious.
The 2017 Estate Reserve Merlot ($27) displays ripe plum, cherry and blakberry aromas and flavours.
The Terroir Collection 2017 Reed Creek Vineyard Organic Merlot ($50) adds single-vineyard and organic cachet to the varietal for a more complex plum-blackcurrant-and-spice profile.
The Estate Reserve 2017 Shiraz is Aussie-style with blackberry and white pepper aromas and flavours.
And the Terroir Collection 2017 Vista's Edge Cabernet Franc is a premium and instense expression of blueberry, cherry and cedar.
*****
April is B.C. Wine Month and the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society is encouraging you to celebrate the COVID-responsible way with a virtual Okanagan wine dinner.
Use Skype, FaceTime, Google Handouts or Zoom to host a virtual meal with family and-or friends that includes B.C. wine.
Post a photo from your digital get together to Instagram and-or Facebook with the hashtag #OKVirtualWineDinner to be entered to wine one of two wine country weekend getaways in the fall.
By fall, all the COVID-inspired restrictions should be behind us, so you'll be able to enjoy the prizes, which include stays at the Four Points by Sheraton or Holiday Inn Express in Kelowna, dinners at Gulfstream, wine tasting at O'Rourke Peak Cellars and tickets to the Valley First Tasting during the Fall Okanagan Wine Festival on Oct. 2.
*****
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.