The organizer of Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout sales has figured out a way to bring them back during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Based on the guidelines for vendor markets, this fall they are going farmers’ market style,” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown in a news release.
The women’s fashion flea market will take place Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Ramada hotel.
It will be an outside market, but covered in case of bad weather.
There will be more space than usual between tables and sanitizing stations. Social distancing will be enforced, along with one-way travel.
Entry is $5 with a portion of the proceeds going to local charities, and all left over clothing will go to Mamas for Mamas. Swag bags for the first 100 people and a chance to win a selection of door prizes will be available.