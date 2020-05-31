OVERVIEW: Pull thoughts and ideas together in ways that work for all involved without going into debt or losing control. Leave room for adaptations or adjustments along the way.
Egos will juggle things around in an attempt to take credit for what they think was their part in any success. This settles out in a natural way later. Put jealousy aside as there is no room for it now.
Focus on the end game and how benefits will be shared.
Discuss emotions one on one in private as each has different expectations.
Try to meet in the middle or move on. Odd comments should not be taken personally.
Lighten up by the full moon eclipse in Sagittarius on Friday.
ARIES: Pressure is applied behind the scenes. It is hard to withstand under the present conditions.
TAURUS: Settle who holds the reins in joint or group funds. Put egos aside so benefits are shared.
GEMINI: Clarify your personal relationships in a way that your status or reputation is not affected.
CANCER: Verify information before taking action on it, especially if it has to be handled far away.
LEO: Avoid taking any financial risks on a whim or doing shopping therapy under the full moon.
VIRGO: Shoulder responsibility in a way that you don’t have to count on others involvement now.
LIBRA: Make sure comments or opinions don’t have a hidden agenda or inflated expectations.
SCORPIO: Take a closer look at what seems interesting to you. It may not be as it was shown.
SAGITTARIUS: Relationship matters need more privacy. Meet at an unusual or secluded area.
CAPRICORN: Work or job opportunity may have unforeseen conditions requiring adaptability.
AQUARIUS: Creative activity or fun does not have to be expensive. Refuse to pay more for it.
PISCES: You receive extra attention no matter what the stage or setting under the full moon.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.