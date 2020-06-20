I felt like Anthony Bourdain as I ate street food in Chiang Mai. I’ve only seen three Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown shows. Not my kind of thing, but I was staying with my brother-in-law, and was forced to. I liked the show — and the star.
I thought he, Bourdain — not my brother-in-law — was a cool guy, but the takeaway was how much he enjoyed sitting on an upturned plastic crate or chair eating street food in some Third World Country.
“Learning how to order breakfast in a country where I don’t speak the language and haven’t been before — that’s really satisfying to me. I like that,” he said.
He seemed like a down-to-earth guy with street cred who could have partied with the Hollywood glitteratti, but preferred life on the street, life on the go.
“If I’m an advocate for anything, it’s to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food.”
I super-imposed that TV image of him on me as I sat, on a Saturday night, beside the Mae Ping River, which flows through Chiang Mai, Thailand — near the Southern Gate — and ate superb vegetarian fare.
I felt so cool.
Anthony and I could have been twins, except for the fact he was tall, good-looking, rich, famous and cool, younger and tattooed. And hair. He had hair. Yep! Me and Anthony. Peas in a pod.
There was a protocol to the Saturday street-food adventure that Anthony would have appreciated. He would have given me a Parts Unknown T-shirt.
But before the protocols, the perspective.
Before sitting on the plastic chair, a la Anthony, I had sat on a leather bicycle seat, riding from Hua Hin, just south of Bangkok — with 11 other people from the Okanagan, Brazil, New Zealand and Thailand — along the coast to Surat Thani. And then on to a mountaintop villa, with a view of forever, on Kok Samui.
After spending almost three weeks with those guys and one gal, I hopped — by ferry, bus and plane — all over Thailand, with a short trip to Cambodia and Angkor Wat, for five weeks on my own. (It reminded me of backpacking through Europe in the early 1970s.)
That was how I ended up on a plastic chair in Chiang Mai pretending to be cool.
Protocol 1
Leave my hotel — Boxolo House — walk past the Spades bar on the corner, along the river, the guy lying on a bench smoking dope, while watching the illuminated, colourful geysers of river water, and the restaurants and bars. Every sense was wide open.
Protocol 2
Stop at the 7-11 — they’re everywhere in Thailand — buy a large Chiang beer, walk through the night market, on both sides of a highway that was a large parking lot. Traffic had to weave through the pedestrians crossing said highway, oblivious to said traffic.
Protocol 3
Swim through the sea of bodies, cars, scooters and stalls to find the perfect vegetarian vendor.
Protocol 4
Order and find a plastic chair where my steaming hot food would be delivered. But. A big but. It had to be the right plastic chair. Stray a table over into another vendor’s domain and soon, very soon, a militant, and aggressive vendor would hustle me out.
It didn’t matter that there were lots of plastic chairs and free tables where I was trespassing, but none where I should be. Too bad. So sad. Get the hell out of here. But in Thai, with the appropriate hand movements.
Protocol 5
Stop at Spades on my way back to my hotel. But unlike Wild Bill Hickok, I sat with my back to the wall. Last thing I needed was the ace of spades.
Protocol 6
Watch the kaleidoscope of humanity as I sipped wine (not sure that either Anthony or Wild Bill would have appreciated my choice of nectar) and the fat farang drinking beer while reading his iPad, the guy who was always in the same spot.
Protocol 7
Stagger, while still looking cool like Anthony, around the scooters and cars, back to my hotel, find the latch to the gate in the darkness, feel my way along the lane, and up the creaky back stairs. And remember to ensure the second door was locked to keep out person or persons who wanted to get in in the middle of the might. Wonder what Anthony would have done?
Protocol 8
Write a haiku (three-line poem of five syllables, seven and five) about my day and, by now, after beer and wine, thinking Anthony probably would want to be me.
Alive.
Being alive is kinda cool, especially in Chiang Mai after a street-food evening.
Anthony and me
Two peas in a Chaing Mai pod
Cool on plastic chairs
Ross Freake is former managing editor of The Daily Courier newspaper in Kelowna.