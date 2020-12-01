CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) celebrated the 50th anniversary of its charter in 2010. We undertook a special project to write a concise history of the club’s first five decades and produced the resulting short book in November 2010.
The eight-woman group which took responsibility for putting the book together first assembled in the fall of 2008, under the leadership of octogenarian author Sheila Paynter, a long-time club member. We began by dividing up the somewhat tedious chore of scouring club records to pull together a rough outline. Minutes, (the early ones hand-written), photograph and scrap albums, and various memorabilia were scrutinized and a bare outline of significant events was extracted. The group met monthly to discuss what had been found and to check accuracy.
The informal to and fro of the group’s monthly meetings pulled out many funny stories and we decided to ask for more from the membership at large. The response was gratifying. Many current and past members sent in anecdotes and we decided to include as many as possible of these reminiscences in the final book. The title too emerged from a casual discussion arising from an email, and “Ahead of Our Times: five decades of forward thinking” was adopted unanimously and endorsed by the club membership.
With the support of the entire club and the active input of the club president, gradually the material began to take shape. It was fascinating to watch the mass of unrelated text begin to take a coherent form and pattern; each chapter outlined one decade of the club’s activities. We were unanimous in choosing the club banner, recently re-designed by the daughter of a member, as the basis for the cover. This colourful design is eye-catching and has proved a big selling point
Club members also helped contact those depicted in the photographs chosen for the book, so that permission to publish could be obtained. This took a long time, but the work was shared by many and led to some happy re-connections with members who had moved away.
Pam Laing took on the overall task of editing the final text, working out the details of format and costs, and handling ISBN requirements. Most of the final stages of the book preparation were handled by email and telephone. Costs were approved by the club membership and a special loan from CFUW BC Council was much appreciated as help towards the initial costs.
Because so many of the club’s activities were community based, the club decided it would gift 10 complimentary copies to various Kelowna organizations, such as the Okanagan Regional Library, Okanagan College, UBC Okanagan, and the Kelowna Museum, as well as CFUW head office, BC Council and the club archives.
Laing also conducted a survey of current club members over three months in the spring of 2010 to find out where they currently volunteer in the community. We were somewhat astounded to discover that more than 70 local organizations counted club members as active volunteers, from a membership of fewer than 100 women. So these results formed the basis of an upbeat final chapter.
We held the book launch at the club general meeting of November 2010, almost exactly 50 years to the day from the first gathering of the club’s charter members. Already we have covered our costs and plan to put any profits towards the club’s academic awards. But even more rewarding are the many appreciative comments we’ve received from those who’ve enjoyed reading the book. These are what really makes the past two years of work worthwhile.
“Ahead of Our Times” is available by contacting the Kelowna club president through our website at cfuwkelowna.org
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.