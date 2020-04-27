Yakuza 0
Rated M for Mature
(PS4,Xbox One)
The Yakuza series of games is finally making its way to the Xbox game console and Yakuza 0 is a must play.
The game visuals have seen some updating over the years and now offer some of the most realistic looking faces you have seen in a game.
Other parts of the game, however, have some plain-looking textures and invisible walls.
Yakuza 0 takes place before the other games in the series, so players don’t need to know the background to play.
For newcomers to Yakuza, it’s an action-adventure game with almost an endless amount of things to do.
Yakuza 0 is set in the 1980s and focused on two characters, Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima in Tokyo.
Players roam around the streets of different Tokyo districts to travel to mission locations and further the game’s story.
On the way, you will run into groups of random bad guys who will challenge you to fights.
These fights offer a decent challenge and will give the player a chance to try out different combat styles and combinations you learn or unlock.
The combat lets you change the fighting style on the fly and perform as complex or simple moves as you wish.
As you get further in the story and more money, you can unlock new moves and abilities. The player has a health and heat bar the lets you know how your doing.
If you perform lots of attacks without getting hit, your heat bar increase. This heat bar lets you do special moves that can devastate an enemy’s health. You even have items around you that can be used against enemies.
Besides the main missions, you can run into some colourful characters that will have you completing absurd and strange side missions. These side missions are all funny and extremely well done, so they aren’t a chore, like in other games.
The music and writing makes the game more engrossing. Players can complete a huge list of activities like fishing, slot car racing, gambling, karaoke, dance competitions.
Pool and darts are so good they could be a game in themselves.
I could talk about the variety of things do for days. The game even has Sega arcade stores where you can play claw machines or classic Sega arcade titles like Outrun. You can spend days just lost in the mini games and not advance the game’s story.
The story is told through the original Japanese scenes with English subtitles. The story is extremely well done, as are all the Yakuza games. You will find yourself getting emotionally invested in the game’s story.
This game is Japanese through and through from the writing to the humour.
The game has perfect pacing and you're always left wanting more. Yakuza 0 is ideal for newcomers to the series. If you’re willing to put in the hours, Yakuza 0 is a truly unique game.
Yakuza 0 gets a 9/10. You can buy the game or download it through Xbox Game Pass.
Feel free to contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more.
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13