Jan. 9, 2014
My husband is quite adept at disguising his inabilities, so I was fooled again yesterday.
He is not capable of chores requiring a lot of steps, such as changing a light bulb, but he is still doing fine washing dishes and unloading the dishwasher, shovelling the driveway, vacuuming, all uncomplicated tasks that need looking after around the house.
And if he does not remember where the dishes he unloads go, he leaves them on the counter, saving me searching the kitchen for something misplaced.
Yesterday, I baked cookies and was looking to put the dirty bowls, measuring cups in the dishwasher except that it needed to be unloaded first.
A good task for Chuck and he was happy to have something to do.
My first mistake was asking him to do this when we were not in the kitchen. Second mistake was not to monitor him as he started. When I did come in to the kitchen, instead of unloading the dishwasher, he was washing up the baking bowls and cookie sheets.
No big deal, he was still helping out, except that he was washing the dishes in a sink with no soap, rinsing them with very soapy water in the second sink and not using a drainboard or towel, just putting the dripping, soapy dishes directly on the counter.
So although he had the steps right in washing the dishes, the way to go about the task was mixed up.
And this is what having Alzheimer’s disease does. It is not that he has no idea of how to do a task, but actually doing it is something completely different.
It’s not that the words he wants to use are not in his head, it is getting those words out that is the challenge.
And it must be frustrating beyond description to have to live in this manner.
So I totally understand his anger and aggressiveness when it surfaces, I understand the days he is depressed and mostly unresponsive, and I get that he feels cheated in life. I would too if I were in his shoes.
2020
Handling everyday, mundane chores becomes more and more complicated for those who have dementia. One fall morning, after wind during the night, we were outdoors cleaning up — me sweeping the porch while my husband planned to blow the debris off our driveway.
With his attempts to start the leaf blower unsuccessful, he then tried to clean off the driveway with the weed whacker.
And from my support group; three stories, three types of dementia — vascular, frontotemporal and Alzheimer’s.
And all three point in the same direction, a continuous decline in the ability to carry out familiar tasks.
Entering your kitchen you find the countertops appearing to float in this ocean of suds that has overtaken the room. Your wife used dishwashing liquid in the dishwasher instead of dishwasher detergent.
(Just) prior to your husband’s diagnosis — you smell smoke and realize your home is on fire. Your handy spouse walked away from his latest project leaving a propane torch lit. Fourteen months later you are able to move back in.
And the following is a perfect example of how diminishing capabilities limit the ability to complete tasks that earlier in the course of the disease were perfectly manageable.
Doing the vacuuming seems to be something fairly common in husbands who have dementia, a chore they like to do.
So the downward spiral may look similar to this one:
Your husband has been uneventfully doing the vacuuming for some time when you come home one day to find your husband finishing up vacuuming — only he had never plugged the vacuum in.
Months and months later, you discover him plugging the cord into the outlet, unplugging it, replugging and still wondering why the vacuum does not start.
When it is pointed out that, yes, the vacuum needs to be plugged in — and then you need to push the button on the vacuum, you watch your husband go push the button on the coffee maker instead.
Then the point is reached where, when he wants to vacuum, he does not know where in the house to find the vacuum. When you tell him it is kept in the garage you watch him not be able to process — where the garage may be? What a garage may be?
So we spouses, we are witness to the relentless decline in abilities our loved ones face in attempting to live a productive life.
We know it is important to them to feel like they are still relevant, that they are still able to help out and make themselves useful.
And as they decline, those easy chores become more and more challenging, requiring us to lend support without demeaning them, helping them for as long as possible, all the while living with the knowledge that nothing, for them, will improve or change for the better.
And, as to changing a light bulb, this can be a terribly complicated task for someone with cognitive challenges.
Just finding where the supply of spare bulbs is kept in the house may defeat them, let alone finding the correct wattage of bulb needed.
And how many of us have lights in awkward locations, or ones requiring some disassembling before the burnt out bulb can be accessed?
Add the possible need for a stepladder and there is no chance that changing a light bulb would be a successful task for someone with diminished capabilities.
Sheryl Theessen is an Okanagan writer, mother and wife to someone living with Alzheimer’s disease. Excerpts from her caregiver’s diary will appear
regularly. Email: theessen@shaw.ca.