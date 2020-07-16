Residents and staff wave at the motorcyclist as they circle the Heritage Residence's driveway a couple of times before going on their way.
The roar of motorcycle engines down Brown Road Sunday morning signaled a visit for residents of the Heritage Retirement Residence.
Seven members of the Southern Interior Christian Riders, a chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association of Canada, dropped by the Heritage Retirement Residence for an outdoor visit.
The riders have been visiting local seniors’ residences to lift seniors’ spirits, cheering on health care staff and residents.
With COVID-19 not going away, the motorcyclists want to let the residents know people care.
“This is our way of giving back,” said Paul Kozjak, road captain.
The Heritage served refreshments as residents checked out the gleaming motorcycles and visited with the riders.
The Southern Interior Christian Riders have also visited seniors residences in Penticton and Summerland.