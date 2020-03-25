On Saturday, March 14, at 23:59, Spain went into lockdown. Strict restrictions on movement were put into place, dictating that everyone must stay in their accommodation, including me.
My name is Allison, I am a Canadian citizen, and I am quarantined in the Canary Islands, Spain.
The Canary Islands are an archipelago of eight islands in the Atlantic Ocean, about 100 kilometres west of Morocco. I have been living on the island of Tenerife for six consecutive months with my partner, Marcos, a native of Tenerife. I work as an English teacher online and in a local language academy.
On Thursday, March 12, I was teaching English at a local public school when I was informed that all schools would be cancelled for 15 days, starting Friday. As soon as the schools closed, people mobbed the grocery stores. Toilet paper, meat, canned goods, and bottled water were nearly impossible to find. Usual pleasantries and common courtesies were substituted for angry looks, vulgar language, and physical aggression as people with empty baskets eyed-up those with over-loaded carts.
By Sunday morning, every Spanish news channel was outlining the rules of the quarantine. Overnight, only people with essential jobs were permitted to go to work and trips outside were limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, or when seeking health care.
On Monday, the severity of the quarantine began to settle in. Marcos, my partner, works in the airport. He was issued a card, stating his name, company ID, and his hours throughout the period of quarantine, to be shown to police at checkpoints. Police began asking pedestrians for grocery store and pharmacy receipts, ticketing or arresting those who did not have them.
At first, tourists were quarantined in their hotel rooms and only allowed to go to the hotel restaurants and buffets. One viral video shows tourists swimming in their hotel pool, refusing to go to their rooms, and later being physically pulled out of the pool by police. Then, all public tourist zones were closed. Now, almost all hotels have closed.
Tenerife is 2,034 square kilometres, less than half the size of Prince Edward Island, with an approximate population of one million. Because living space is limited, most residents live in apartments with no backyard. Instead, residences occupy common spaces, like town squares, playgrounds, and streets. But in quarantine, unable to leave their accommodation, most people do not have the opportunity to go outside at all?.
During the quarantine, walking alone or in groups is strictly prohibited. However, there is an exception: walking with pets.
My salvation is my partner’s dog, Deker. Without Deker, I would not be able to go outside.
A week and a half ago, I was working, driving my car, and meeting with friends. Now, I am on day nine of being quarantined. Currently, there are 414 reported cases of coronavirus in the Canary Islands, and 28,572 in all of Spain.
Do not take the threat of the coronavirus lightly because this could be your story, too.