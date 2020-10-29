The Westbank Museum is ready for Halloween with ghosts and spooky decorations; however, unexplained whistling and tapping noises make one wonder whether the museum is haunted.
Jaden Cormack, museum and visitor services coordinator, keeps a log of the spooky happenings at the museum.
“We’ve heard whistling noises in the ladies bathroom,” she said. “Tapping on the windows sometimes, especially behind the Dobbin store façade.”
Cormack added things move out of place or fall off their shelf.
“In the back bedroom, we all get a little bit of an odd feeling,” she said
Kay Allonby of Faculty X Paranormal Investigations has to be convinced the museum is haunted.
Faculty X is part of the Atlantic Paranormal Society, one of only two B.C. members of the TAPS family formed by Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson of the Ghost Hunters television show to connect professional paranormal research groups around the world.
Allonby, who was an amateur historian in England, grew up in a haunted house.
“I’ve always known that there’s something out there,” she said.
After she went on her first paranormal investigation, she was hooked.
Faculty X is about trying to understand the unexplained
“We’ll go into a building to prove there’s nothing there as opposed to going in with the forgone conclusion that there is something,” said Allonby. “It’s kind of a reverse to what most people think we actually do,” she said.
Allonby had initially contacted the museum because her team has experience going into museums and heritage sites that have local history and artifacts.
With the permission of the museum’s board, Allonby and her team of investigators have visited to the museum twice and plan to return.
The Faculty X Paranormal Investigations team brought in their thermal imaging infrared cameras and microphones so sensitive they can pick up the smallest sound, so much so that Allonby had to warn the museum staff and those on hand if they moved or their stomachs rumbled to tag themselves.
Darryl Pearson, founder of Northern Paranormal Investigations in the Lower Mainland, joined the Faculty team remotely. Pearson is what some people consider sensitive and has been known to see and feel things in ways others may not.
On the first visit, one team member had set up her thermal imaging camera when it failed. Inexplicably, the camera drained completely of all energy.
When the team member went home and tried to review what was on the camera up to that point, it was all gone.
On their second visit during a dark and stormy January night, the team had taken a break and Allonby had left her professional recorder on its tripod on the counter, making sure it was steady.
“We were looking out the window and next thing there was this huge bang, and we all jumped,” said Allonby.
Startled, they turned around a found her recorder lying face down with the tripod legs stand up.
Allonby said they tried to debunk what happened, but they were unable to replicate it.
“It landed with such force,” she said. “It was as if somebody had picked it up and slammed it down.”
The recorder picked up the sound of cats mewing, strange voices and sighs.
Allonby doesn’t know what the noises mean, which is one of the reasons she is keen to return to the museum to see if they can draw out more information.
“We’re not going to say it’s haunted,
but we do believe there is some form of activity there,” she said, adding it could be something attached to an artifact or connected to the history of the building or the land.