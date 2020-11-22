OVERVIEW: A point of no return indicates it is a time to face reality and focus on what is best going forward. It may be necessary for separate rooms or locations temporarily.
Park egos in the back seat as it is necessary to consider each others feelings or past history and find common ground.
Compare beliefs. Those who want to be together need to plan a little getaway to test the relationship. A leisurely drive works as well. Settle who will move if it comes down to a choice.
Figure out the financial benefits as well. Some are encouraged or pushed with job or career changes. In certain cases it has been a long time coming. Be gracious as the die is cast.
ARIES: Look at private or alternate sources of funding. Explain how benefits will be shared after.
TAURUS: Ties grow stronger over distance and plans come together. Take care of paperwork.
GEMINI: Others realize the influence you have as you put your thumb on the scale for effect.
CANCER: Have facts to present when trying to convince
others of what you want to happen.
LEO: You can work things in a way that location is not really an issue anymore. Store some.
VIRGO: You seek more freedom of choice or movement. Spend where it helps the most now.
LIBRA: Decisions with home or property matters affect you or those you care about helping.
SCORPIO: You strut your stuff and receive a positive reaction. Be out and about to impress.
SAGITTARIUS: Financial arrangements may be different than originally agreed on for now.
CAPRICORN: Others feel confident with you on the job as they know you are very capable.
AQUARIUS: You step out onto the public arena more as others want to see you in person.
PISCES: You adjust your wording for best effect as others need to be swayed to your side.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Contact her by email at heather_zais@telus.net.