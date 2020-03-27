As people spend more time at home in self-isolation and practicing social distancing, neighbours are showing some heart.
People are invited to put a heart in their window. It can be painted, coloured, cut out or printed from a printer.
Families out for a walk can look for the hearts by going on on a heart hunt to see how many they can find.
It’s a fun way for people to get outside while maintaining social distancing. It can also be an expression of support for the emergency workers and others who working to keep us safe and fed during the pandemic
After a posting on a community Facebook page, hearts have been appearing in Glenrosa windows.
Meaghan Hughes said her daughter Ceili, 9, dove right in to the project, excited to create a few hearts and funny faces for her window. Ceili would wait at the window to wave at people in her neighbourhood as they walked by and saw her creations.
Hughes said they then took a walk to see how many hearts and other images they could find.
“It’s been nice to see the community come together and bring little positive gestures to look forward to,” said Hughes.
Alycia Soukeroff read about the heart hunt on the community Facebook page and her children put their hearts up in the window right away.
The next day she took her kids out for a walk to search for hearts.
The kids were excited when they spotted the first heart and then to their surprise, they kept finding more.
Soukeroff said it was heartwarming to see how many others had participated, adding the heart hunt added a little fun to their day.
“It let our children feel connected with the other kids in the neighbourhood at a time when we have to keep our distance,” she said, adding more hearts are being added every day.
Glenrosa resident Paula Kepfer is happy to see more people putting hearts up.
“It’s something so simple that can do a lot to cheer people up,” she said.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, in a news conference on Monday, also encouraged people to put hearts in their windows.