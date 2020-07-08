Today
Friends trivia
Calling all fanatics of the Friends television show. Join Nicci from the Westbank Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom for adult trivia night to test your Friends knowledge and see who the ultimate trivia champion is. To register, go online to
orl.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=49334&lib=1027&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2020/07/01
Power of water
Join Regional Parks for the Power of Water from 1 to 3 p.m. at Glen Canyon Regional Park at the Aberdeen Road trailhead as they explore part of Glen Canyon and observe the wonder of Powers Creek. Trail rating is moderate. Registration is limited to eight participants. Drop-ins are not allowed. Register online at rdco.com/parks. Regional park interpreters will be practising physical distancing during all programs and taking recommended measures to ensure everyone is safe and comfortable. Regional Parks asks people to register for a limit of one program per topic to allow as many people as possible to participate. These guided programs are designed for an adult audience. Free.
Bubble Wonders
Families can take in Bubble Wonders from 4 to 5 p.m. The uplifting online show that uses bubbles to inspire others to follow their dreams is part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club. A live-streaming question-and-answer follows the program. Register online at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club and by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Toastmasters
Gain practice to become the speaker and leader you were meant to be at the Westside Toastmasters Club. The club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. and uses Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will follow its usual agenda and guests are welcome. The meeting ID for all upcoming online meetings is 630-121-402. For more information about Westside Toastmasters, go online to westsidetm.ca
Bear for Breakfast
Families can check out the Bear for Breakfast virtual puppet show from the Okanagan Regional Library as part of its Summer Reading Club programs. Register orl.bc.ca/src-events and you’ll be provided with the Zoom link. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Join the Navy
Find out if you could live on a ship at In then Navy, the Okanagan Men and Women in Blue from 1:30 to 2 p.m. on the Kelowna Museum’s Instagram Live channel at instagram.com/kelowna_museums/. Learn about life in the navy, including slang words like Jenny Wren, see the ship hammocks and more as they head into the Okanagan Military Museum to check out the naval exhibit.
Alzhiemer webinars
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free weekly webinars. Caregivers and people living with dementia can take in a 60-minute webinar on Living Safely with Dementia at 2 p.m. The program will explore how people living with dementia and their families can live safely in the community. To register, go online to alzbc.org/webinars.
Virtual story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Thursday
Tai chi
Come out to stretch and improve your health with tai chi. Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park with daytime classes at 9 a.m. and evening classes at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing of six feet will be in effect. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Summer arts
Peachland Community Arts Council presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street This week the program features three members of the Passion 4 Art group. COVID-19 protocols will be in place including hand sanitizers and masks.
Bees we love
School-age kids can discover pollinating insects of the Okanagan from the Kelowna Museums and take away tips and fun activities to do at home from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bees We Love program, part of the ORL’s Summer Reading Club online programs. Register at orl.bc.ca/src-events to get the Zoom link. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Regional parks program
See what Regional Parks will offer a live program at 1 p.m. on Instagram Live.
Newspaper construction crew
School-age kids can design and construct different projects using newspapers and tape at Newspaper Construction Crew, part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s online Summer Reading Club programs. Register at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Toddler time
The Okanagan Regional Library’s weekly Virtual Toddler Time takes place online at 10 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Friday
Guided parks programs
Regional Parks will be hosting a full schedule of guided interpretive programs in July. A maximum of eight participants is allowed for each walk/hike. Free. Register online rdco.com/parks.
Summer arts
Peachland Community Arts Council presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street This week the program features three members of the Passion 4 Art group. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Seated tai chi
Seated tai chi class will be held indoors at the Sarafanov Ballet Studio, 2035A Louie Drive Fridays at 9 a.m. for beginners and 10:15 a.m. for the ongoing class. The class can be adapted according to your mobility or health challenges. It can be started at any time and is by donation only. Physical distancing of six feet will be observed and masks will be required at this time. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
World of snakes
Discover the world of snakes from 10 a.m. to noon at Rose Valley Regional Park. Meet at the trailhead at Westlake Road and Starlight Crescent. Learn more about snake habitat, what snakes eat and how they thrive in the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter. This trail is rated moderate.
Outside cinema
Hankering for the nostalgia of packing up the family and heading to a drive-in movie? Outside Cinema, an outdoor movie theatre rental company, will be showing Dirty Dancing in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank at Trinity Church at 1905 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna at 9:15 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information and to buy tickets, go online to outsidecinema.ca.
Coding with Ozaria
School-age children can discover the mysterious world of Spirit Lands with Ozaria at Coding with Ozaria from 2 to 3 p.m. as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s online Summer Reading Club programs. Register online at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Saturday
Farmers market
Westbank Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 19 at the Westridge Shopping Centre.
Powers Creek
Water is a powerful force that carves canyons and moves mountains. Join Regional Parks for the Power of Water from 10 a.m. to noon at Glen Canyon Regional Park at the Aberdeen Road trailhead as they explore part of Glen Canyon and observe the wonder of Powers Creek. Trail rating is moderate. Registration is limited to eight participants Drop-ins are not allowed. Register online at rdco.com/parks.
Wild water critters
Discover unique features of water inverterbates as Regional Parks dips into the water to discover what’s swimming beneath the surface at the Wild Water Critters pop-up program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. The free drop-in program is for all ages.
Summer arts
Peachland Community Arts Council
presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street This week the program features three members of the Passion 4 Art group. Tour the universe
School age kids can Tour the Universe from 10:30 to 11 a.m. online with the Royal Astronomical Society as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club program. Hop on a spaceship and travel the universe from Earth to edge, stopping along the way to take a closer look at some of astronomy’s newest observations. Register online at orl.bc.ca/src-events.
Outside cinema
Outside Cinema, an outdoor movie theatre rental company, will be at Trinity Church at 1905 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna showing Up at 9:15 p.m. in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information and to buy tickets go online to outsidecinema.ca.
Sunday
Art in the park
Let your inner artist shine at the Regional Parks’ pop-up Art in the Park program from 10 a.m. to noon at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. This free drop-in program is for all ages. Regional Parks will provide art supplies and will be practicing safe physical distancing.
Monday
Tai chi
Come out to stretch and improve your health with tai chi. Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park with daytime classes at 9 a.m. and evening classes at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing of six feet will be in effect. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca
Learn to juggle
School-age kids can learn to juggle online from 2 to 2:30 p.m. as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club program. Learn about different juggling props such as balls, clubs and rings and then try juggling with a lesson and pointers. Get wowed by the grand finale with a juggling knife act that should not be tried at home. Register online at orl.bc.ca/src-events.
Tuesday
Owl prowl
Join Regional parks at Kalamoir Regional Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for Owl Prowl. Take an evening prowl through the woods, keeping an eye out for owls and learn more about these nocturnal hunters. A maximum of eight participants is allowed Register at rdco.com/parks. Drop-ins are not allowed. These guided programs are designed for an adult audience. Free.
Make a rainbow
Kids four to eight years old can grow a rainbow
using chromatology at 10:30 a.m. as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s online Summer Reading Club program. Using washable markers, paper towels and water, they will demonstrate how molecules move. Register online at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Puppet show
The Okanagan Regional Library offers My Father’s Dragon, a virtual puppet show for the family, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. as part of its Summer Reading Club program. The puppeteers will meet and trick jungle animals on their way to rescue a dragon. Register online for the Zoom link information at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club and by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m.
Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Regional parks on Instagram.
Regional Parks offers a live program on their Instagram Live channel at 10:30 a.m.
Pajama story time
Virtual Pajama Story Time from 6:30 to 7 p.m. is recommended for children three to six years old but the whole family is invited to join the fun. Pajama Story Time features longer books, songs and rhymes. Don’t forget your stuffie. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
