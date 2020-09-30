It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Sunday’s final Peachland Farmers and Crafters’ Market of its 15th season had a festive air.
“Many of the Christmas markets have been cancelled, so we encouraged folks to do a little Christmas shopping ahead of time,” said Karen Onrait-Casper president of the Peachland Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Society.
While there were still fruit and vegetables available, several of the booths were festively decorated and offered Christmas décor among their treasures.
The Peachland market has had to adjust to COVID-19 protocols this season.
“It was a tremendous amount of work,” said Onrait-Casper, adding there was a lot of planning by the board to make sure everything is safe.
Overall, she said the vendors and the customers have been happy with the protocols the board put in place.
The response has been excellent.
“Customers seem to really enjoy having an opportunity to get outside, to do something that is enjoyable,” she said. “We had wonderful weather for the most part.”
Customers were encouraged to get the contact information from their favourite vendors in case they wanted to buy something closer to Christmas.
People can also contact the Peachland Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market (peachlandfarmersandcraftersmarket.ca), which will pass on their information to the vendor.