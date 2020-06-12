The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District branch is switching fundraising plans this month.
The organization's eighth annual Ride Don't Hide event has been cancelled.
In its place, the society has launched In This Together – COVID-19 Community Crisis Response to meet the increased demand for its crisis line and nutrition programs.
Julia Payson, executive director, says the society's services are in huge demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CMHA has moved most of its programming to online and phone-based services and added new programs such as Phone Buddy to meet the need for social and emotional support for isolated community members.
Staff and volunteers have also prepared, packaged and delivered more than 2,000 freezer-ready meals since mid-March and began food hamper delivery service last month. The crisis line has received a record amount of calls with 90% of the increased calls being related to COVID-19 concerns.
To date, more than $40,000 has been raised for ‘n This Together including a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan and $10,000 from the United Way of South Okanagan Similkameen.
Before the pandemic, the Ride Don’t Hide event has raised more than $14,000 towards a $60,000 goal to support youth, the Crisis Line and critical mental health services.
To donate, go to trellis.org/together.