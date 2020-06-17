Today
Toastmasters
Gain practice to become the speaker and leader you were meant to be at the Westside Toastmasters Club. The club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. and is meeting online using Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club follows its usual agenda and guests are welcome. The meeting ID for all upcoming meetings is 630-121-402. For more information, go online to westsidetm. ca.
Story time
Summer system-wide Story Times have started. Join Ardie from the Okanagan Regional Library's Youth Services online at 11 a.m. for Family Story Time. The Zoom link is bit.ly/2YELIel
Thursday
National Aboriginal Day
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram Live channel at 10:30 a.m. as they mark National Aboriginal Day. Regional Parks is teaming up with Sncewips Heritage Museum to celebrate the unique history, culture and contributions of the syilx people. This program is for all ages. Past online programs can be viewed on the Regional District’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/regionaldistrict.
Toddler Time
The Okanagan Regional Library’s weekly Toddler Time with Ardie takes place online at 10 a.m. at part of the summer system-wide Story Times. Go to bit.ly/2SAjyxf for the Zoom link.
Story Time
Check out Story Time with Stephanie from the Okanagan Regional Library’s Youth Services online at 11 a.m. Go to bit.ly/2YELIel for the Zoom link.
Friday
Alzheimer webinars
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free weekly webinars during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research Ready: Cognitive engagement and delaying dementia onset takes place at 11 a.m. Meet local researcher Nathan Lewis, a PhD
candidate from the University of Victoria, and learn about the latest research on cognitive engagement as an intervention aimed at delaying the onset of cognitive decline. No registration is required. To access the webinar, go online to joinbc.alzheimer.ca/site/PageNavigator/Webinar_June19_11AM.html.
Trees We Eat
Trees We Eat: the Iconic, Edible Orchards of the Okanagan is presented from 1:30 to 2 p.m. live on the Kelowna Museum Instagram channel at Instagram.com/Kelowna_museums. Learn how to taste an apple and discover what makes our fruit grow.
Family story time
Family Story Time with Judy from the Okanagan Regional Library’s Youth Services takes place online at 11 a.m. Get the Zoom link at bit.ly/2YELIel.
Brave Blue World
The Okanagan Basin Water Board-Okanagan WaterWise is offering a free online screening of Brave Blue World between 1 and 11 p.m. Brave Blue World tells the story of people and projects around the world tackling various water challenges, including water contamination, wastewater and water scarcity. Liam Neeson narrates. Ator Matt Damon, co-founder of Water.org., also appears. Viewing numbers for Brave Blue World are limited and registration is required at braveblueworldaquahacking.eventbrite.ca. Registrants will be sent a web link and password before the event and may watch the film once. Locally, the water board is hosting the B.C. Aqua-Hacking Challenge 2020 which has its final event June 25.
Saturday
Summer solstice
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 1 p.m. as they mark the summer solstice. Discover the magic of the longest day of the year with a guided celebration from a park interpreter. This program is for all ages. Regional Parks uses Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage in real time.
Sunday
Birding 101
Learn the basics of bird watching at Birding 101, a free program from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kalamoir Regional Park. The regional district will provide sanitized equipment and practise physical distancing. Drop-in.
Wild Water critters
Discover unique features of invertebrates in ponds at Regional Parks’ free Wild Water Critters program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Shannon Lake Regional Park. The regional district will provide sanitized
equipment and practise physical distancing. Drop-in.
Actors Studio
Enjoy an encore performance of Kelowna Actors Studio’s La Cage Aux Folles at home starting at 7 p.m. The performance, originally from April 2013 starring Randy Leslie and Brandon Shalansky, is part of the Actors Studio’s encore series of presentations from their archives. Registration is complimentary; however, donations are accepted. Minimum $10 per viewer suggested. Register online at eventbrite.ca. Registration closes 30 minutes before the performance.
Monday
Baby time
The Okanagan Regional Library
offers Baby Time with Val online at 11a.m. as part of its Summer system-wide Story Time program. Go online to bit.ly/2W6GDtD to get the Zoom link.
Tuesday
Family story time
Family Story Time with Judy from the Okanagan Regional Library’s Youth Services takes place online at 11 a.m. Get the Zoom link at bit.ly/2YELIel.
