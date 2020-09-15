My great grandfather – my mother’s paternal grandfather – William Charles Clement, died in Kelowna in March of 1911.
He and his family came to Kelowna, from Manitoba after several months living in Vernon, in March 1898.
In the early 1900s, the Clement family owned land in the north end of Kelowna, where the new RCMP building is now located.
Their house and that of my great uncle Ernest Clement were side by side on the west side of Richter Street, just north of where the CNR tracks went in, in 1925.
A story has been passed down in the Clement family about several young members of the family visiting the Kelowna Cemetery. Great grandfather Clement’s grave is located toward the northeast corner of the Pioneer Section.
It is marked with a tall grey gravestone in the shape of an obelisk. It seems that this obelisk was not fastened down to its base.
When the young Clement girls – Ettie (my mom) and Alice (my aunt) – and their friends were dashing around the cemetery, they knocked down the stone and it fell on my mom’s leg.
As she was born in 1905 – the year that the City of Kelowna was incorporated – and great grandfather Clement died in 1911, this must have taken place in the early teens.
Mom said that she was stuck under her grandfather’s heavy grave marker until their brother George and his friends – perhaps the Pattersons – returned from Dilworth Mountain, where they had been hiking. Mom was rescued without much harm being done.
About 10 years ago, various Clement family members started an annual tradition: cleaning up of some of the Clement ancestors’ graves.
My brother-in-law, Bud Lavallee, and I found that my great grandfather’s obelisk grave marker was still loose, about 100 years after it had fallen on my mother. Bud and I obtained some very strong glue and fastened the stone to its base. The glue is still holding it well.
During one of our annual clean-up sessions, I was looking for a certain grave.
When standing on a pathway between the rows of graves, I was suddenly startled by a very loud squeak, right by my feet. A marmot had been caught in a live trap, set by employees of the city. But the marmots haven’t all been trapped and so many of them enjoy their home in the cemetery. Deer also occasionally visit the place.
Our ancestors rest in a pleasant spot, also frequented by various birds.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.