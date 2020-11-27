Aug. 28, 2014: The time has come to put Chuck’s name on a wait list for residential care, especially knowing it may be a long wait, things being what they are.
I have started the legwork in inspecting a few care homes along with our girls and their children.
This is coming now for a number of reasons. One of the measures used by the health community in determining whether placement is necessary are called ADL’s, or Activities of Daily Living. The first category of ADL’s deal with independence and managing to live on one’s own. Everything required to manage a household as well as oneself.
The second set are called Basic Activities of Daily Living. Here the factors considered include dressing oneself, managing grooming and bathing, taking medications, using the toilet, feeding oneself — more activities that reflect the ability to facilitate personal care.
We are long past the time when my husband would be able to live independently.
As to the second set of ADLs, so far we have not run into issues with any of the above. Some days Chuck forgets his meds, some days he needs some direction in choosing his clothes. I wash my face and brush my teeth when he does to make sure that it does not get overlooked, but generally he does okay.
But as this disease is progressive there is no way to avoid what is coming, the time when he will no longer be able to manage the basic activities of daily living.
I am expecting this to be my husband’s last summer in our home. The time has come to prepare for what is coming, the inevitable.
2020: Well, it was not my husband’s last summer in our home. We had one more left to go. And at the time I put Chuck’s name on the waitlist for a private bed, in the care home of our choice, the wait was up to 18 months and beyond, which is why it seemed prudent to do it earlier rather than later.
Sept. 4, 2014: The day I put Chuck’s name on the wait list for residential care. And I am falling apart.
Dec. 31, 2014: For me, I am so not looking forward to this upcoming year, the dread from last winter and spring has returned. The weight of the decision I will be making hangs over me, looming larger and larger as each month passes.
What I want for 2015 is for someone to take that decision away from me, and I know that will not be the case.
I face 2015 with this dread etched into me.
I understand the decision will be upon me when it becomes more important to guard my own health than it will be to provide caregiving to my husband. I am almost there now. However, Chuck is not. So a moral and ethical dilemma is also at play here.
The only thing left to do is take life one day at a time. And, for me, I now divide our days into segments. It is easier to get through a morning, then an afternoon, followed by an evening than it is to consider the day as a whole. And, in a surprise, the holidays have been mostly calm. For that I am so much more than grateful. Hugs to all.
2020: My last online post, when I wrote that ‘I was falling apart’, proved prescient. Fall apart I did — you could call it a mental health breakdown. So it was nearly four months later before I got around to another update online.
2020: Nostalgia can be a true adversary.
All the years it takes to adapt to your new circumstances, it has taken time to adjust — no one to cook for or have sitting at your table to share your meals with, every night climbing in to a bed that welcomes only you, pushing aside the envy that stabs at you every time you see a couple your age holding hands, deciding that if you are ever to travel again it may be alone.
And you are feeling you have done a pretty darn good job of redefining your life when this enormous wave of nostalgia, that comes from nowhere, picks you up, tumbles you over and over then dumps you, hard, back on solid ground.
As you lie there disoriented, scraped and bruised, you know you have to pick yourself back up, brush off the sand, clean out your wounds and hope that, if there is another of those enormous waves coming at you, you at least get to see it before it hits, giving you a little time to prepare for the rough ride you know it is going to take you on.
But underneath it all, you know that, time and time again, nostalgia will unexpectedly catch you off guard and there is not a thing you can do to change that, except be grateful that you do have those memories.
Sheryl Theessen is an Okanagan writer, mother and wife to someone living with Alzheimer’s disease. Excerpts from her caregiver’s diary appear on Fridays. Email: theessen@shaw.ca