Thursday
Tai chi
Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park with daytime classes at
9 a.m. and evening classes at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing of six feet will be in effect. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi. Ca.
Harshmellows
Live music at Off the Grid Organic Winery with the Harshmellows from 5 to 7 p.m. No charge for the music or table, just a minimum purchase of either food and wine. Reserve your spot online at offthegridorganicwinery.com/events-at-otg.
Singer-songwriter performs
Check out live music from singer/songwriterJoshua Smith at Frind Estate Winery’s lakeside patio from 5 to 7 p.m. while enjoying wines and shared plates from Annie’s Bakery and Lounge. Free admission. No tickets necessary. Limited seating available. Call 778-754-118 for reservations.
Friday
Canterbury Tales
Laugh the evening away as Crossing Creek Community Theatre presents the Canterbury Tales or Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus Friday-Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Labour Day Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Grizzli Winery. Family-friendly production. Food trucks will be one site from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $15 for under 16 or over 65 years old. Maximum six tickets per customer. Tickets are available at PostNet on Main Street, the Westbank Museum or online at crossingcreekcommunitytheatre.com. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. For more information, email crossingcreektheatre@gmail.com
Seated tai chi
Seated tai chi classes will be held indoors at the Sarafanov Ballet Studio, 2035A Louie Dr., Fridays at 9 a.m. for beginners and 10:15 a.m. for the ongoing class. The class can be adapted according to your mobility or health challenges. It can be started at any time and is by donation only. Physical distancing of six feet will be observed and masks will be required at this time. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Virtual story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go online to bit.ly/2YELIel to register.
Saturday
Farmers Market
Westbank Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 19 at the Westridge Shopping Centre.
Canterbury Tales
Outside Cinema
Outside Cinema, an outdoor movie theatre rental company, will be at Trinity Church at 1905 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna showing Cars at 8 p.m. in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Buy tickets at outsidecinema.ca.
Sunday
Craft Culture
Grizzli Winery and Craft Culture host an outdoor summer market from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with 20 different vendors spaced out in the winery’s courtyard and grass area. Vendors include Benvenuto doormats, BitFolky Pottery, Pink Raven Jewelry. Food from CrAsian Food Truck. Free admission.
Jazz and wine
The Trevor Salloum Jazz Group performs at Grizzli Winery’s Happy Hour outdoors in the grassy pavilion from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring your own picnic or buy food from the winery or the Lobster Pot food truck which will be on site. Admission is free but guest can upgrade to a VIP table. Get your tickets online at eventbrite.ca.
Canterbury Tales
Monday
Canterbury Tales
Laugh the afternoon away as Crossing Creek Community Theatre presents the Canterbury Tales or Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus at 1:30 p.m. outdoors at Grizzli Winery. Tickets are $20 per person or $15 for under 16 or over 65 years old. Tickets are available at PostNet on Main Street, the Westbank Museum or online at crossingcreekcommunitytheatre.com. For more information, email crossingcreektheatre@gmail.com.
Tai chi
Come out to stretch and improve your health with tai chi. Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park with daytime classes at 9 a.m. and evening classes at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing of six feet will be in effect. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Tuesday
Seniors centre opens
Westside Senior Citizens Activity Centre reopens. Most activities will return, some with reduced numbers. Registration is required for the Tuesday social at 1:30 p.m. Call Carla on the Friday before, between 1 and 5 p.m. at 250-863-1068. Walk-ins will not be permitted. The entertainment schedule for September can be found on the City of West Kelowna website at westkelownacity.ca under Seniors.
Pajama story time
Join Judy for Virtual Pajama Story Time via Zoom from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The program is recommended for children three to six years old but the whole family is invited to join the fun. Go online to bit.ly/2YELIel to register.
Storytime Live
Regional Parks will offer online Storytime live on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. Regional Parks uses Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time.
Email: westsidecalendar@telus.net