Amateur photographers can learn creative and interesting ways to shoot buildings, landscapes and the night sky this fall without leaving home.
With regular in-person weekly meetings not possible due to COVID-19, the Central Okanagan Photographic Society will rely on Zoom presentations to connect its members with experts in the field of photography.
"Many organizations now realize that they have to look for new ways to meet the needs of their members if they are to survive this pandemic," society president Marshall Moleschi said in a release.
While many club members have years of experience, and are highly-skilled photographers, those who are just beginning to experiment with their cameras' features in a variety of settings are also welcome to join.
Tips and instruction is given in a wide range of topics, including portrait photography, winter photography and editing. Field trips, conducted under COVID-19 precautions, are also planned.
Club members can participate in many provincial, national, and international competitions. For more information, see copsphotography.org.