The modern age of e-bikes is comparable to the model-T era, “a little like the wild, wild west,” said Darren Mohl, the owner of Kelowna E-Ride. Better e-bikes are on the way, though, since “e-bike manufacturers are making improvements, changes, all the time.”
Kelowna E-Ride now carries 10 different brands of e-bikes and has had a busy 2020 already. Mohl recently held his first e-bike orientation for members of the Okanagan Fit, Fun and Be Fabulous (Meetup.com) group at his 901 Ellis St. shop.
Here are some of his thoughts about the e-bike craze.
— There are two types of drives or means of propulsion: rear-hub drive and mid-drive (motor between the pedals). With the weight of the engine in the middle of the rear wheel (and sometimes a rear lithium ion battery), hub-drive e-bikes don’t manoeuvre like mountain bikes and can’t be safely used for that purpose since the handlebars (and front of e-bike) tend to leap up. Mohl recommends against adding more weight to the rear of hub-drive bikes by using baskets or panniers unless the weight is kept low. “Otherwise, you’re balancing all the time when you are riding.”
With the mid-drive motor as low as it can go between the pedals and the battery in the downtube (between the handbars and crank), the mid-drive e-bike has the lowest centre of gravity and most stability.
— With e-bikes weighing 50 to 60 pounds (18-27 kilograms), Mohl has developed a new technique for getting them onto rear-bumper bike racks: first lifting the front wheel in, then lifting the rear. A second person can help by holding the front wheel in the rack.
— There are two types of e-bike equipment: exclusive or proprietary (only parts from that manufacturer will work) and open source (multiple places sell standardized parts). That affects serviceability.
— Some e-bike models are pedal-
assist-only while others have a pedal-assist function, plus a throttle. “A lot of people want a throttle, it’s huge, but we do not encourage throttling (without pedalling),” he says. “We recommend only using the throttle when you want to take a break; they are not motorcycles. However, there are safety features: the throttle doesn’t kick in until you are doing three km/h. You have to use the pedal-assist to get it going. With pedal-assist-only, you can get as much exercise with these modern-day workhorses or as little as you want.”
— E-bike riders tend to sit more upright with their weight on their bums. So many buyers also purchase a suspension seatpost for greater riding comfort.
— Many customers want to keep the initial cost to less than $3,000 so they buy an entry-level e-bike powered by a 250-watt engine “which is great for smaller riders,” says Mohl. However, many riders of average size return to retailers and upgrade to the maximum 500-watt, 48-volt propulsion system allowed by Transport Canada.
— Mohl is not a big fan of tire sealant like Slime. “Instead, we recommend a high-quality, anti-puncture tire like Continental or Schwalbe Marathon for peace of mind.” Schwalbe tires have a highly reflective sidewall and good tread pattern, he says. Tubeless tires are preferable and avoid flats from tube-tire pinching.
— For bike security, Mohl recommends spending 10 per cent of what a bike is worth on chains or U-locks which are the most resistant to grinders with zip (cutting) discs. Metal folding locks are also becoming more popular.
— Mohl also recommends seat post and axle locks to prevent thieves from simply flipping quick releases, and stealing saddles and wheels.
— Bike chains should have wet lube in the winter and dry lube in the hot summer months.
— His shop also carries bicycle helmets that meet the new MIPS standard. MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, which is a leading slip-plane technology inside the helmet designed to reduce rotational forces that can result from certain impacts. In bike accidents, there are two main types of force — linear (in a straight line) and rotational. Most impacts to the head are a combination of both.
— Kelowna E-Ride will again accept trade-ins.
— In the longer term when the Okanagan Rail Trail is complete between Kelowna and Coldstream, Mohl would like to offer Kelowna riders a one-way shuttle ride back from the North Okanagan.
— * Kelowna E-Ride also offers open-ended service for tweaking a new bike to match its owner. “There’s no better rolling billboard than a satisfied customer,” he says.
— Mohl recommends against turning modern e-bikes upsidedown since handlebars are now higher than the seat or saddle, plus mirrors on the handlebars rise above the bars and can break.