Today/Thursday
Community Night
West Kelowna Warriors junior A hockey club is hosting Community Night as an initiative to support West Kelowna restaurants and raise money for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. From 4 p.m. until closing, for every $30 or more ordered from a participating restaurant, the Warriors will donate $10 to the food bank to support West Kelowna families.
Participating restaurants include Boston Pizza, Original Joe's, C Lovers, Bamboo Chopsticks, Kelly O'Brien's, Murray's Pizza, Kekuli Cafe, Sammy J's, Chopped Leaf, Il Mercado Social Kitchen and Gasthaus on the Lake.
Education town hall
Everyone is invited to a one-hour Education Virtual Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. with Central Okanagan school superintendent Kevin Kaardal and school board chairwoman Moira Baxter and moderated by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick. Those who wish to participate can register online and submit questions live at teamokanagan.com.
Questions can be emailed in advance to asksd23townhall@gmail.com
Learn to Fish
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. for Learn to Fish. Discover the secret to catching fish in the Okanagan and the fish species that call this region home. This program is for all ages.
Harry Potter discussion
Adult Harry Potter fans can join the Okanagan Regional Library for a virtual discussion of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone online from 1 to 2 p.m. Read or listen to the first Harry Potter book through the ORL E-Library during April with no waitlist. The group will be meeting virtually via Zoom.
Registration is required at orl.evanced.info/signup/
EventDetails?EventId=48806&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2020/04/22. Those who register will be emailed the link to participate before the event.
Friday
Regional Parks online
Rock on and join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. as they explore a cool geological site in a regional park. Regional Parks will be using Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time.
Museums Live – Susan Allison
Learn about life on Susan Allison’s Westside ranch, hear stories of adventure and how to use cream and your own power to make better butter at Shaking and Making, part of the Kelowna Museums Live at the Museum series at 1:30 p.m. on the Kelowna Museums’ stories on their Instagram channel.
Saturday
Wildflower Salad
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 1 p.m. for the Wildflower Salad program and learn what the wild residents of local regional parks put on their dinner table. Regional Parks will be using Instagram Live for the program.
Monday
Blood clinic
Blood donation event from noon to 6:45 p.m. at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr. To ensure physical distancing, Canadian Blood Services can only welcome people with appointments. Make your appointment online at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-236-6283.
