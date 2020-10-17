Rain forces cyclists to see new sights
It’s a familiar story for many Okanagan residents: you never know what is in your backyard until guests arrive and you give them a city tour.
Then they ask about a local business that is just around the corner, a place you have never visited.
That happened recently to the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen.
It was “a dark and stormy night” that hit a planned daytime cycling outing.
As the rain began — again — we popped into Bella Rosa Orchards at 120 Mail Rd. in Kelowna’s Glenmore Valley, which we have driven past many times. Fellow cyclist Sylvia M. is friends with owners Patti and Sam DiMaria. Their fruit stand is now fully stocked with fresh and tasty produce, as we can attest.
Around the corner is the Scenic Road Cider Co. at 770 Packinghouse Rd., just down the street from where we stopped at Robert Lake Regional Park on Curtis Road.
The artisanal cidery is inside the former Ritchie family packinghouse. built in 1936 and repurposed in 2016 to produce cider from 100% fresh-pressed Okanagan apples. Manufacturing area and tasting room were then added.
October is also the prime month for incredible fall colours as we found out by doing the Pretty Ponds, Parks and Creeks circuit in Kelowna: combining Brandt’s Creek Linear Park, Redlich Pond, Munson Pond, Thomson Marsh Park and Mission Creek Greenway.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff did the Grand Kelowna Triangle, and concluded the Mission Creek Greenway from Scenic Canyon to the lake is the ultimate trail jewel in the Okanagan, especially with its fall colours. New cedar railings on the three bridges — just past that deer on the trail — are a high point.
—————
It’s the time of year for annual general meetings. The Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club’s AGM is at 7 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 23) at the German Canadian Harmony Club, 1696 Cary Rd. in Kelowna, the same location as last year.
The meeting is open to all registered members but will be in a larger room for social distancing. Names and telephone numbers or emails will be recorded for contact tracing and hand sanitization supplies will be available. Masks are advised, said secretary Wendy Vandenberg.
—————
On online AGM for the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for those who registered in advance. You must be a 2019-20 season pass holder or have purchased a season pass by Sept. 21.
The elections committee has announced that six SLNC members submitted their names for the six director positions available so they were acclaimed to two-year terms: Cynthia Flores, William Miller, Robert Oxenham and Jeffrey Ward (all new), plus returning directors Pat Pearce and Cor Smit. Four board members —Marcus Boyle, Sandra Ecclestone, Tara Fulop Conner and Hugh Seaton — are starting the second year of their two-year terms. Lynn Algra, Anja Lee and Brian Wills are retiring.
—————
Lots of reader feedback:
— From Bonita D. on the KVR Rail Trail from Bellevue Creek Trestle to Chute Lake:
“We finally did the ill-fated, washed-out KVR trip and it was deplorable! Ruth Station to Penticton, 76 kilometres, ‘one tough mudder of a ride.’
“Those former big-lake puddles are now filled with big boulder rocks (rip rap?) and smaller ones have filled with sand. This trail is now only good for the ATVs and dirt bikes that tore it up to begin with.
“Such a shame as it could be a beautiful trail. From Chute Lake down for the most part is difficult, but the part that is maintained from Naramata (Little Tunnel) to Penticton is very nice and very cyclable. It is something I really wish could be fixed so that generations after ‘us’ could enjoy it as I think it could be such a treasure (and apparently was at one time).”
— From Donna N.: “My family and I have been cycling this trail for the past 20 years or more and we have seen it deteriorating over time. If dirt bikers and quadders continue to use it, it must be upgraded to ensure it is in good condition for cyclists as well.
“It’s a multi-use path. But in its current condition, it is unsuitable for walkers, hikers and bicyclists. Only good for those who tore it up.”
The Ministry of Forests (and its Recreation Sites and Trails BC department) was asked what happened to the July announcement that the trail between the Bellevue Trestle (part of Myra Bellvue Provincial Park) and Chute Lake would be upgraded.
As with almost any question to government agencies these days, the response was there would be no response during the election campaign.
— Craig H. reported that while biking the KVR with a friend, she took a spill in the deep sand one kilometre north of Adra Tunnel (between Naramata and Chute Lake), and suffered “a terrible and painful broken wrist that will require surgery.”
Again, no response from the government.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net.