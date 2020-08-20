In the latter part of the 19th century and early years of the 20th century, the Okanagan had many large pioneer families. It was not unusual for these families to have 10 or more children.
The next two weeks’ articles will briefly present four pioneer families – McDougalls, Lefevres, Casorsos and the Stubbs – which all had a significant number of children, as was the custom of that era. Each family played a crucial role in our valley’s history and is deserving of its own article.
This week’s article will focus on two of these families: the McDougalls and the Lefevres.
The McDougalls were one of the Central Okanagan’s earliest pioneer families. This family included 10 sons: Enneas (1850), Alexander (circa 1851), David (circa 1857), Joseph (1859; died in 1864), Henry (1861), Edward (1863), John (1866; died in infancy), John Amabile (1869), Lesime (circa 1871), and Urban (1872). These 10 McDougalls – sons of John Baptiste and Amelie (nee Topa) McDougall – were all born in Western Canada, the first three – Enneas, Alexander and David – prior to the family settling at what is now Benvoulin.
John and Amelie McDougall were Western Canadian pioneers. Amelie Topa was an Indigenous woman, whose roots extended back many, many generations in what is now Canada.
John McDougall was born at Fort Garry. Man., about 1827 and served for many years with the venerable Hudson’s Bay Company, prior to his 1861 arrival in the Central Okanagan.
Apart from the prodigious number of male offspring, the McDougall family is known for its superb log-building skills. Many of the area’s finest log buildings were constructed by members of the McDougall family, including several structures at the historic Father Pandosy Mission site on Benvoulin Road.
As keen and knowledgeable hunters and trappers, the McDougalls were very familiar with our local wilderness, putting this knowledge to work to keep their own larders stocked with game meat and also working as guides for a number of “sportsmen” who came to hunt for big game in the Central Okanagan.
Amelie McDougall may have died at or near Kamloops about 1889, having returned to that part of British Columbia to live with her Indigenous relations. Details about John McDougall’s death are equally vague, although he may have died in the Okanagan about 1903. Place of burial of these two Okanagan pioneers is unknown.
I know of no photographs of John Baptiste and Amelie McDougall and their crop of sons. McDougall descendants reside in the Central Okanagan and the author would be pleased to hear from them, especially if they know of early McDougall photographs.
Alphonse and Susan Lefevre had nine children – four daughters and five sons —all born in the Central Okanagan between 1881 and 1896:
— Archie Joseph Lefevre, 1881-1929
— Annie Florence Lefevre, 1882-1960
— Mary Ellen Lefevre, 1884-19??
— Alphonse S. Lefevre, 1886-1916
— Henry Lefevre, 1889-1979
— Maria Victoria Lefevre, 1890-1970
— Norman Lefevre, 1893-1966
— John Walker Lefevre, 1894-1969
— Leontine Lefevre, 1896-1930
Alphonse Lefevre was born in Quebec, on Oct. 12, 1841, son of John and Margaret Lefevre. On April 16, 1878, near Hope, B.C., he married Susan Walker; she was born at Hope on June 7, 1862, daughter of Silvanus and Ellen Walker.
In 1879, Alphonse and Susan Lefevre settled in the Central Okanagan, acquiring property on Mill Creek. Alphonse Lefevre, well-known pioneer rancher, died at Kelowna on March 16, 1902,
having written his will the previous
Feb. 10.
Alphonse Lefevre is probably buried
in the Roman Catholic Cemetery on Casorso Road, although his grave is not marked.
Susan Lefevre survived her husband by 50 years, dying at Kelowna on April 25, 1952. At the time of her death, she was one of the Central Okanagan’s oldest pioneers, having lived here for 73 years. Her obituary was on page one of the Monday, April 28, 1952, edition of “The Kelowna Courier” and in part reads as follows:
“Shortly after the Lefevres came to Kelowna (in 1879). they settled on a broad expanse of land, comprising 1,500 acres, southeast of the Five Bridges district. This property subsequently was subdivided and sold … Surviving are three sons and three daughters – Henry and Norman, both of Vancouver; John, Kelowna; Mrs. T. McKinley, Vancouver; Mrs. G. Brown in California and Mrs. Edward Duval, California. Six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also are left.”
The author would be pleased to hear from descendants of the pioneer Lefevre family.
I am grateful to Tara Hurley, Kelowna Public Archivist, for providing the
photographs for this article.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.