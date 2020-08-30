OVERVIEW: Sort out feelings to see if what you think is justified or if it’s a form of jealousy.
This can affect work or personal relationships. If you are not sure where others stand, just ask; they may not be aware of what is really bothering you.
Eavesdropping on others’ conversations can cause suspicion if it’s misinterpreted, so check facts before reacting.
Separate things into their own
category or time line of activity; it’s better to be organized.
The full moon in Pisces will highlight secrets and illusions; collect evidence or interview witnesses etc.
Seek a spiritual path and lighten up as all of this will pass or be
adjusted as situations unfold in a natural way.
ARIES: Confidential plans need to be kept that way a little longer. Others show their hidden agenda.
TAURUS: The full moon connects you with those who have inside information that you can use now.
GEMINI: Discuss deals or secrets related to the past. Others have trouble knowing where you stand.
CANCER: Tensions or misunderstandings need to be clarified. Don’t force your own agenda to hard.
LEO: Sort out what you want to do compared with what is required now. There is a choice to make.
VIRGO: Those in positions of authority have the final say in what is being arranged or done. Adjust.
LIBRA: Meet with others in
secret even if the location is strange or dangerous. Follow certain rules.
SCORPIO: Looks exchanged relay a message that others are not supposed to see. Avoid reacting.
SAGITTARIUS: Your position is strong now so keep control of what is going on. Watch finances, etc.
CAPRICORN: Others provide
information you can use in more than one area. Sort who will do what.
AQUARIUS: Take a firm stand only if you have the facts to back it up. Positions need clarification.
PISCES: The full moon is your sign makes you specially alluring. Ask for what you really want now.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan astrologer. Contact her by email at heather_zais@telus.net.