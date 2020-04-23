A Grade 12 student from Kelowna attending Victoria's St. Michaels University School has landed a full scholarship to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
Mark Finamore is one of three Canadians to win the four-year Morehead-Cain merit scholarship, valued at more than $150,000. It is awarded to 70 students worldwide.
The Morehead-Cain scholarship is awarded to students based on "leadership, moral force of character, academic achievement, and physical vigor."
Finamore will take advantage additional funds awarded through Morehead-Cain to take an international gap year in 2020-21. He plans to study international business, with a possible minor in dramatic arts, beginning in September 2021.