OVERVIEW: Those trying to upset the natural order will find a strong pushback.
The new moon indicates a time to refresh or start over. Define the path forward and work on clearing obstacles out of the way. Rely on those with a track record who know how to do the job on day one; no need to reinvent the wheel.
Fill out any papers or documents related to funding or assets of yourself or others.
Some are in line for the golden handshake. Those who resist or try to play games will lose any ground they had gained.
Responsibilities need to be taken seriously when assumed as others are counting on how they will be handled and by who.
ARIES: You feel empowered as your path forward becomes clearer. Pull everything together.
TAURUS: Your decisions or actions are pivotal to the actual results you hope for. Negotiate.
GEMINI: You shock or surprise those who were not aware of the fact that you pull the strings.
CANCER: Don’t count on those who switch
loyalties in mid stream. Seek a higher authority.
LEO: You will have favourable circumstances with moves or other changes by choice or not.
VIRGO: Don’t risk your security on a whim. Compare what you have to what is available now.
LIBRA: Plan upgrades in all areas, personal or residential. You make great deals or trades.
SCORPIO: Take a more public position now and relax a bit. Everything is falling into place.
SAGITTARIUS: Your personal value increases in the eyes of others and you receive benefits.
CAPRICORN: Call on influential contacts or associates. They know your value. Doors open.
AQUARIUS: Others make way for you at the top. Your accomplishments impress them now.
PISCES: Look at alternate locations short or long term. Make adjustments with some ease.
