A love letter to e-bikes
By J.P. SQUIRE
Special to The Okanagan Weekend
There can be no doubt the growing popularity of e-bikes will have a profound impact on the Okanagan Valley as well as North America.
However, it should be acknowledged that Europe is light years ahead of us. E-bikes are the most popular electric vehicle on the European market with 3.4 million units sold in 2019 and a pre-corona pandemic sales forecast of 4.5 million units in 2020.
It’s easy to see why; it just takes one ride and you are hooked.
I used to ride my Giant mountain bike five or six times a year even though my companion is a life-long rider. When we went out three years ago, perhaps little insensitively, she asked: “Why are you so slow?” My response, causing her to laugh: “You have to do this more than five or six times a year to get good at it.”
“Let’s get you a better bike,” she said. So we bought a lighter-weight hybrid bike, but the frequency of our outings didn’t increase. And I was still slow.
Then, in a watershed moment, two friends returned from an e-bike cycling holiday in Croatia, both bought Trek e-bikes in Kelowna and let me ride the large model on the Okanagan Rail Trail. My companion also tried the smaller version and she quickly disappeared up the trail.
Less than a month later, my Trek Powerfly 5 from Fresh Air Concept in Kelowna changed my outdoor recreation world.
Last year, my first full season involved more that 50 e-bike outings and a total distance exceeding 2,800 kilometres. In March and April this year, we have already been out more than 15 times exploring Okanagan trails.
So naturally, I get a lot of questions and a few derisive comments like e-bikes are for lazy people or “cheaters;” your fitness level goes down when you start using an e-bike; and e-bike riders are so fast that they are dangerous for non-e-bike riders. Aren’t they basically just mopeds? Isn’t the point of cycling to get some exercise?
My response: you can’t convince me that more than 50 outings and 2,800 kilometres in a season means you aren’t using your muscles and improving your fitness level. And our cycling circle of
e-bike owners is constantly passed by road bikers who don’t have bike bells or the inclination to tell us that he/she is passing us at high speed.
Rude, even dangerous behaviour, is based on a rider’s attitude, not his/her equipment.
Here’s the reality of e-bikes (and their ultimate pleasure): you decide at the start of your cycling outing how much effort you want to invest.
If you want a workout, you either don’t turn on the pedal-assist function or keep the power function at its low setting. If you don’t want that workout (using a 50-pound e-bike), you adjust the power setting (and gearing) to whatever level of effort you are comfortable with. Pedal-assist only works when you pedal. If you don’t pedal, you coast to a stop rather quickly — unless you have the throttle option which I believe should only be used when you are exhausted or hurting.
When you start climbing a slight uphill or a steeper incline, your first step should be to gear down, gear down, gear down. Then, as your effort level starts to increase, you raise the power-assist setting so you are exerting the same amount of effort as you did when you were on the flat surface.
Every cyclist I know either hates or fears hills. An e-bike expands the range and routes people consider rideable, which increases the likelihood they will choose a bike for recreation or transportation. They are especially beneficial for seniors who haven’t been on a bike for years and those with physical challenges.
When someone asks about the advantages of pedal-assist e-bikes, I say: Hills, no problem. Headwind, no problem. Loaded pannier, no problem.
All of that means — and research into e-bike use confirms it — e-bike users go further and go out for longer periods. You can explore significantly more territory at a comfortable and enjoyable pace. In our e-bike group, we all return home tired. But not exhausted and sore for days like the one or two non-e-bike riders.
Regarding e-bike speeds, you can get pedal-assist function up to 32 km/h as regulated by Transport Canada. So whatever speed you want to go (or your e-bike and non-e-bike friends are going), you can match their speed with as much effort as you want to expend. E-bike retailers call it “the great equalizer.”
There is no downside to getting more people outside on two wheels and it raises the profile of cycling. The more bikes there are, the more motorists will pay attention to them and potentially lower the incidence of collisions.
E-bikes are good for new riders, good for the environment, good for a struggling cycling industry and make cycling infrastructure a priority for more people.
Other than the lithium battery and electric motor, e-bikes are the same as non-e-bikes in that you have to check tire pressure, fix flats, clean and lubricate the chain and gears, and replace caliper and disc brake pads, the usual bike tune-up list.
When I suggest my companion buy an e-bike, she responds: “I’m not ready for an e-bike.”
My response to her and anyone else who makes similar comments: “You are not ready to start having fun?”
Anyone who has tried my e-bike (and many have), they all talk about how much fun it is.
Ready to start having fun?