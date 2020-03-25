Glenrosa residents could take in some live music Saturday as local musician Niki Martinus performed an impromptu live concert from the deck above her garage.
Martinus had taken the winter off from performing and was just ramping up for the busy performing season when her gigs were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I miss playing,” she said.
Martinus had been seeing fellow musicians live-streaming their music and came up with the idea that she could safely do a small show from her deck to lighten the current mood while maintaining social distancing.
Melodies wafted over the spring breeze as Martinus sang, played guitar and keyboard performing a mix of covers and originals to an enthusiastic response.
Some took in the music from their yards while a handful of people brought lawn chairs and set up at an appropriate distance.
Walkers enjoying a sunny Saturday took in a few numbers before moving on.