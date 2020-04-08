With Easter egg hunts cancelled in West Kelowna and Peachland due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of West Kelowna moms have come up with the Drive By Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that
allows kids to have some fun while maintaining social distancing.
Initially, the event invited families to drive along Gellatly and Whitworth Roads watching for 8 x 11-inch decorated construction paper Easter Eggs attached to lamp posts and fence posts. When safe, they could pull over and snap a photo of the eggs. Once home, kids 14 and under could draw pictures of their three favourite eggs and enter them online for a chance to win prizes.
To reduce the number of cars on the road, organizers are strongly suggesting people use the recently added virtual hunt that allows people the opportunity to hunt from home.
On Saturday morning, one of the organizers will take a video of the drive, making sure they film all 18 eggs. They will upload the video to the Drive By Easter Eggstravaganza Facebook group page for people to view from their home.
When families see an Easter egg in the video, they can press pause so the kids can draw the egg. When the kids have drawn and coloured their three favourite eggs, families can take a photo and upload it to the group page using the Enter Here section.
Those who enter will be eligible to win one of nine prizes that will be drawn randomly.
The contest is for kids 14 and under. One entry per child.
The deadline to enter is 8 p.m. Saturday.
Shannon Gallivan came up with the idea of the Drive By Easter Eggstravaganza after noticing how quickly her children’s spirits were lifted when attending the now-cancelled birthday parades.
“With Easter upcoming and no reprieve from our current health crisis, my hope is to make accessible alternatives for kids to celebrate the holiday,” said Gallivan.
Unity in the community has been outstanding, she added, as local businesses including the Johnson Bentley pool. Pizzamoreh, Baby and Me and West Kelowna Gymnastix have supported the event by offering specialized prize baskets.
“In the end, it is another opportunity to remind ourselves that we are in this together,” she said.
For more information or to enter, go online to the Drive By Easter Eggstravaganza at facebook.com/groups/658615208261034/