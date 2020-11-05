Adults with celiac disease who continue to experience symptoms while on a gluten-free diet are invited to participate in a research study examining the effectiveness of a possible treatment.
Currently, the only real answer for celiacs is to follow a wheat-free diet.
“Avoiding gluten is very difficult and having to live on a gluten-free diet is restrictive,” said Dr. Colleen Maytham, investigator for Okanagan Clinic Trials, which is participating in the study. “If it is possible to develop a new medicine for this condition that could provide relief of symptoms, it would make a huge difference for a lot of people.”
Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking volunteers 19 or older, with a confirmed diagnosis of celiac disease, and have been on a gluten-free diet for six months, but are still experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms.
Effects will be measured over a 30-week period and will not affect regular medical coverage. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.
About 525 participants at approximately 115 sites across North America will participate in the study, which examines effectiveness and tolerability of an investigational drug for the treatment of celiac disease.
To learn more about the study or to determine if you are eligible to participate, visit okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call 250-862-8141.