Today (Wednesday)
AA meeting
Women’s AA meeting held every Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Church in Westbank. Use south entrance (facing towards Peachland). COVID-19 protocol is in place.
Fall storytime
Online Fall Storytime from the Okanagan Regional Library from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Children can enjoy 30 minutes of songs, rhymes and stories with Ardie online via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom information to join storytime. Free. To register, go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
alzheimer webinar
Learn the signs of sundowning caused by dementia and explore strategies for managing late-day confusion at the 60-minute Sundowning (late-day confusion) webinar at 2 p.m. To register, go online to alzbc.org/webinars.
Thursday
French storytime
Okanagan Regional Library offers French Storytime from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with a fun program of stories, rhymes and songs. Register online at orl.evanced.info/
signup/Calendar to receive the Zoom link to join the program. Free.
Tremendous trivia
Tremendous Trivia, 8 p.m. at Kelly O’Bryan's West Kelowna, 3470 Carrington Rd.
tai chi
Classes take place Monday and Thursday at the Westside Tae Kwon Do building at 2109 C Louie Dr. with beginner tai chi from 9 to 10 a.m. and ongoing tai chi from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Beginner and ongoing classes are also available Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Westbank United Church at 3672 Brown Rd. Participants are asked to enter through the front doors from the parking lot. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Family storytime
Online Family Storytime from 11 to 11:30 a.m. through the Okanagan Regional Library. Preschool children, toddlers and families can enjoy picture books, songs and rhymes from the safety of their homes via Zoom. Register at orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to receive the link and password to join the event online. Free.
Intro to Coding Club
Intro to Coding Club: First Timers’ Class available online from 5 to 5:30 p.m. through the Okanagan Regional Library. Kids eight to 12 years old can take in this 30-minute meeting and be introduced to the development platforms and familiarize themselves with the coding tools. This class is a prerequisite to the Online Coding Club. Registration is required to receive a link to the program. To register, go online to orl.evanced.info/
signup/Calendar.
Coding club
Okanagan Regional Library’s Online Coding Club for kids eight to 12 years old takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Participants learn, create, develop and play together at this fun and interactive coding program. Join the waitlist if registration is full. The library will add additional programs as demand requires. To register, go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
Board game design
Okanagan Regional Library is offering a Board Game Design Workshop online Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in October. Learn the ins and outs of board game design with local board game designer Jonathan Thwaites from OOMM Board Games. Each week he will cover a different topic. This program is for participants 14 years and older. Register online at orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.to
receive instructions on how to connect with the workshop via Zoom.
Cool Vibes & Cocktails
Anna Jacyszyn and Loni Moger perform unsuspecting tunes from various genres at the Friend Of Dorothy Lounge, 315 Lawrence Ave. in downtown Kelowna, 6-8 p.m. Reservations: 236-420-4565
School of Blues
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne hosts this weekly blues concert and jam session at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave. in Kelowna, 7-9 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you must register to attend at rotarycentreforthearts.com.
Friday
Seated tai chi
Seated class of tai chi will be held indoors at the Sarafanov Ballet Studio, 2035A Louie Dr. Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. for beginners and 10 to 11:15 a.m. for the ongoing class. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Scrapbooking
Kids seven to 14 years old can learn to make a creative scrapbooking frame online from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. through the Okanagan Regional Library. Participants will need scrapbooking paper, craft sticks, glue and scissors. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register
Saturday
Fall story time
Okanagan Regional Library offers Online Fall Story Time from 11 to 11:30 a.m. with stories, rhymes, and songs to keep the family dancing singing and learning together. Participants will need a device and internet to participate. Register online at orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to receive the Zoom link to join the program. Free.
Sign with me storytime
Kids can enjoy story time while learning American Sign Language from 9:30 to 10 a.m. with Okanagan Regional Library’s online Sign with Me Story Time. Stories, rhymes and games will be presented in both American Sign Language and English. Register online at orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to receive the Zoom link to join the program. Free.
Custom pendant
Design your own custom pendant out of metal clay at a Bronze Clay Pendant workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. at Grizzli Winery. Learn the basics of mold making, bronze clay and jewelry design in a fun atmosphere. No experience necessary. Class includes all materials plus a glass of wine and $5 from every ticket donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association –Kelowna. Register online at exploretock.com/grizzliwinery/event/190574/collectif-series-bronze-clay-pendant-workshop.
Peanut Butter Falcon
Lake Country Film Club presents Peanut Butter Falcon at the Creekside Theatre, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country. Down syndrome runaway befriends an outlaw who becomes his wrestling coach. Tickets: $7.50 for non-club members at ticketskelowna.com or 250-862-2867. Limited seating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday
Tai chi
Classes take place at the Westbank United Church at 3672 Brown Rd. Beginner and ongoing tai chi class take place Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to enter through the front doors from the parking lot. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Parks storytime
Regional Parks offers online Storytime live on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. using Instagram Live. This program is for all ages.
Walking club
Tracks Walking Club begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. This weekly beginner course is designed for adults and starts with 15-minute walks that increase in duration with each session. Free. Space is limited to maintain physical distancing. Register online at rdco.com/parkevents. No drop-ins.
Polyglots games
School age children can play games using simple instructions in French at the Okanagan Regional Library’s Polyglots Games in French program online from
3 to 3:30 p.m. This program is suitable for beginners as well as those currently enrolled in an immersion program. Children learn through songs, stories, games, drama and play from teacher who is fluent in French. Register online at orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to receive the Zoom link to join the program. Free.
Oct. 14
Rose Valley hike
Experience the forested trails of Rose Valley Regional Park during a hike from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Your guide will lead you up to viewpoints of Okanagan Lake and the Rose Valley Reservoir. This hike is for adults and is rated moderate to difficult. Space is limited to maintain physical distancing. Free. To register go online to rdco.com/parkevents.
