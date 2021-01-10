OVERVIEW: Positions are secured and there is a feeling of relief. Plans move ahead at a steady pace.
Firm up each stage in the process to build confidence among those affected. Meetings will have good results whether in person or virtual.
Certain wording changes will clear up grey areas in agreements. Separate responsibilities so they will be fairly distributed.
Consider those having the
right track record or expertise.
Get into the flow.
The new moon in the sign of Capricorn shines a light on practicality and solid investments.
Relationships heat up one way or another. Make sure you are on the same page or don’t waste your time. Some play ego games.
ARIES: Take on a position that suits you and gives you a certain amount of status. Dress for this.
TAURUS: Tighten the reins where they seem slack. Handle matters over distance where needed.
GEMINI: Check your security or where resources can be made available. Pull some strings now.
CANCER: Work with those of equal or greater power to advance agenda. Avoid financial weeds.
LEO: Discuss levels of responsibilities with those close to see who wants to do what, then action.
VIRGO: Step around or break free from restrictions as you look at the bigger picture. Resolve it.
LIBRA: Establish a solid base or location that you can branch out from. Decorate it accordingly.
SCORPIO: Others see you in a
different light as your words hit home. Take a more visible role.
SAGITTARIUS: Your income or earning power increases easily now. Adapt to changing modes.
CAPRICORN: Stand strong in what you know to be true and real. Demonstrate your abilities.
AQUARIUS: Speak or act in a commanding way and it will have the desired results you seek.
PISCES: Discuss important matters with associates and demonstrate how they will benefit all.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net