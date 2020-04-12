OVERVIEW: Avoid any ego clashes as you take the time to assess who actually has authority at this point.
Manipulation becomes more obvious. Information comes out as power seekers show themselves. Think of different ways to handle them so things don’t go off the rails.
Keep conversations out of earshot or away from recording devices. In any case, leave names out to dodge entrapment or lawsuits.
Some have big ideas but will need others to participate to make them happen.
Keep emotions out of it. When others push your buttons and you react they are in charge of you at that moment. Pause and regroup until the situation passes. You can win.
ARIES: Look for new money or other ways that would be beneficial to anyone becoming involved.
TAURUS: Pull rank from behind. It is important to show where there is stability and security now.
GEMINI: A show of force from others can work as a shield for you temporarily. Gather evidence.
CANCER: Others have some say over your status or reputation. Talk but don’t push boundaries.
LEO: You can be like a teacher or contact giving out information that is helpful. Others rely on it.
VIRGO: Make financial needs known to others and some will be released or available to tap into.
LIBRA: Organize who has control or signing authority. This is important to reach any settlements.
SCORPIO: Step forward and assume a leadership role even if its temporary. Others need you.
SAGITTARIUS: Sell what you can or convert it into other useable forms. Arrange transitions.
CAPRICORN: Demonstrate responsibility or stamina as you work within certain rules or limits.
AQUARIUS: Discuss important matters with power people behind the scenes that affect others.
PISCES: Balance expectations against proven track records. Don’t count on anyone else now.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.