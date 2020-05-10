Don’t be afraid to take a shortcut
OVERVIEW: Consider the input from others no matter where they are in the pecking order.
Take a different approach or route if it provides a viable shortcut to the same results.
Stepping outside the lines can be a good thing as long as its not a backward slide.
Stay calm Monday if communications or traffic glitches test patience.
Pause and go with the flow so you won’t miss anything important.
Emotional matters reach a peak this week.
Take matters to the next stage or end them once and for all if it feels right. Handle anxiety if away from home or base temporarily.
Reach finish lines by Friday or do some overtime on the weekend. Adhere to deadlines.
ARIES: Settle wording and expectations before a final agreement is reached regarding positions.
TAURUS: Your review of others has a timeline. There is no need to pull rank or hold them back.
GEMINI: Take command of others or a situation. Keep statements short and to the point. Time it.
CANCER: Make sure others are on the same page with you before interpreting the story differently.
LEO: Take charge in a way that avoids face to face confrontation. You have enough influence etc.
VIRGO: Private talks lead to arrangements that suit all involved. You do have added security now.
LIBRA: You can mix business with pleasure even if you dip into funds earmarked for other things.
SCORPIO: You slowly bring others around to your way of thinking and get the results you seek.
SAGITTARIUS: Look at ways to increase income. This could involve getting rid of some things.
CAPRICORN: Make sure others do not take advantage of your generous, helpful nature. Deal.
AQUARIUS: Meet with influential individuals in private to discuss the best way to handle plans.
PISCES: Collect information or count votes to see which side everyone is on. Brainstorm ideas.
