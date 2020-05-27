Today
Learn about bats
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. for the Bats program. Learn about the amazing aerial acrobatics and adaptations of these tiny insectivores, which are being studied at a special park. The program is part of the parks department’s series of online programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional Parks will be using Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time. This program is for all ages. Past online programs can be viewed on the Regional District’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/regionaldistrict.
Toastmasters
Gain practice to become the speaker and leader you were meant to be at the Westside Toastmasters Club. The club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. and has moved its meetings online using Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will be following their usual agenda and guests are welcome. The meeting ID for all upcoming online meetings is 630-121-402. For more information about Westside Toastmasters, go online to westsidetm.ca.
Lil’ Shunty
Find out about the Lil’ Shunty, the cute little truck behind the Laurel Packinghouse from 1:30 to 2 p.m. as part of the Kelowna Museums’ Instagram Live series. Enjoy a great story from Kelowna’s history by watching on the stories section of the Kelowna Museums’ Instagram channel.
Alzheimer Society webinar
While maintaining physical distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic is essential, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is urging area residents not to forget about people living with dementia and their caregivers. One way the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering support is through free weekly webinars. People can take in a webinar at 2 p.m. on accessing care services during COVID-19. Learn strategies for navigating changes in accessing services and how to get the most out of your interactions with care providers. To register, go online to alzbc.org/webinars.
Thursday
Learn about scat
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. for the Scat! program. Do you know which scat belongs to which wild creature? This program for all ages is part of the parks department’s series of online only programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional Parks will be using Instagram Live to stream video to followers and engage with them in real time.
Friday
Ogopogo and Sasquatch
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram Live channel at 10:30 a.m.to learn about Ogogpogo and Sasquatch. This program
for all ages is part of the parks department’s series of online only programming during
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bat watch
Get ready for Bat Watch as the Kelowna Museum presents How Many Bats from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in as part of its Live at the Museum program. Tag along on a virtual field trip to learn where bats live in the Okanagan. Watch on the stories section of the Kelowna Museums’ Instagram channel.
Saturday
Seed bombs
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 1 p.m. for the seed bombs program and learn the ways local plants disperse their seeds. This program for all ages is part of the parks department’s series of online only programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional Parks will be using Instagram Live.
Sunday
Kelowna Art Gallery
The whole family can enjoy art activities at home through the Kelowna Art Gallery’s
online Family Sundays program. Tune in on the gallery’s Instagram and Facebook pages each weekend when the gallery will share a child-friendly art project using materials you can easily find around the house. The gallery will include instructional photos and all the steps to make the project at home. For more information, go online to kelownaartgallery.com/family-sundays/
