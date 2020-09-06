OVERVIEW: Watch how much emotion is expressed with comments made. It is likely to be the result of being overtired or out of sorts. Others may feel they did something wrong when they did not.
Sit back and chill out a bit either at home or work.
Try not to imagine what others are thinking over all this, just ask.
Things will level out to the satisfaction of all involved. Some seem to enjoy the emotional exercise.
Think about future travel and make adjustments to current circumstances. Most matters can be handled over long distance so take your time.
Going with the flow will work in most situations. Decide who stands for what and get with the right group.
ARIES: You feel confident that your status is on the rise. Handle steps independently or out of sight.
TAURUS: Make sure you take the time to explain things carefully. Others seem to be distracted now.
GEMINI: You have good luck attached to others resources or assets. Wheel and deal or exchange.
CANCER: Handle private matters over distance. Those in authority may need to become involved.
LEO: Others see your worth and want to show it with support for your increased position or income.
VIRGO: Enjoy some down time with someone special or doing things you have always wanted to.
LIBRA: Visit secluded or out of the way places. It works just as well to create a retreat to relax in.
SCORPIO: Others look to you for inspiration or to act as leader. They know your track record etc.
SAGITTARIUS: Your star is on the rise. This can bring as increase of income or a new source.
CAPRICORN: Demonstrate your knowledge or expertise to interested parties. Discuss details.
AQUARIUS: Arrangements in private should be kept that way for now. You hold the reins now.
PISCES: Others find you interesting or engaging and seek your input with what they plan to do.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.