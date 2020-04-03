All of B.C.’s frontline health-care workers can now access online support services to help them cope with the psychological effects of managing the COVID-19 outbreak.
UBC’s Okanagan campus — in a partnership with the BC Psychological Association and Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC — has launched a new, and free psychological support service that went live this week with more than 160 registered psychologists volunteering their time.
"There is emerging evidence that the psychological effects of COVID-19 are just as great as the physical effects, particularly for front-line health care workers," said Lesley Lutes, a UBCO professor of psychology, registered psychologist and lead on the new initiative.
Lutes pointed to a recent study from China that showed front-line workers were significantly more likely to suffer from the negative mental-health effects of being at the epicentre of the outbreak. Data shows 52 per cent reported symptoms of depression and anxiety while 70 per cent reported clinical levels of distress and experiencing insomnia at three times the rate of other health-care workers as a result of the outbreak.
“We’re always worried about the mental health of our front-line health care workers. But the data coming from China is incredibly alarming," said Lutes. "This has, therefore, necessitated the need for immediate action to provide support to these critical workers.”
The new initiative will deliver free online access to psychological services to any front-line health care worker.
“I compare our health-care workers in B.C. to the firefighters and first responders during 9/11," said Lutes. "And we need to remember that mental health never goes away. Even during a pandemic, it doesn't stop.”
The BC Psychological Association is providing administrative support to go along with UBCO’s expertise and resources.
Before this initiative went live, Lutes said the College of Psychologists of BC also stepped up to contribute funding — and will monitor, promote and enhance compliance with professional standards in the provision of these services to health care workers.
More than 160 volunteer psychologists have stepped up to help with the program.
Lutes has already expanded the offering of this service to all essential workers.
“I see the distress, strain and worry in the eyes of the grocery store clerks, the pharmacy technician and the gas station attendant,” she added. “We plan to expand services even further to the wider public in the coming weeks with additional resources.”
As the service expands, measures of help could include providing daily supportive automated text messages, online well-being resources, live psychoeducational groups and some virtual "walk-in" psychological services.
“These are unprecedented times,” said Lutes. “It calls for unprecedented compassion, support and help for each other. I am truly humbled by the people, groups and organizations who have stepped up to help us through this.
Visit the BC Psychological Association at psychologists.bc.ca/covid-19-resources or Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC at portal.nnpbc.com/covid-resources for more information about how to access the new services.