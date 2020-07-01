The Westbank Farmers’ Market opens for the season Saturday at the Westridge Shopping Centre.
Gordon Ficke, president of the Historic Westbank Association, said he had a number of calls and emails from vendors interested participating this year.
There will be no entertainment at the market this year, due to social distancing issues as visitors normally congregate to watch the musical groups perform.
Visitors to the market will be encouraged to enter the area, purchase their items and then leave.
The number of visitors will be monitored.
Vendors will be encouraged to advise visitors about social distancing and disinfect tables and areas between each customer visit.
The Westridge mall is at Main Street and Elliot Road and will run Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 19.