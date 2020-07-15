Okanagan College Culinary and Pastry Arts students are launching an innovative new program designed to hone their skills while providing meals for fellow students who are struggling financially.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit B.C. earlier this spring, OC’s training kitchens went dark. Students and instructors donated food to the Kelowna Food Bank as hands-on culinary training became impossible for the time being.
Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and Interior Health, the college has now found safe ways to offer physically-distanced training in its kitchens.
The only problem is with many college employees and students working and learning remotely, the primary audiences for the culinary training kitchen is absent for the time being.
Not wanting to see students’ efforts go to waste, and recognizing that many
students are struggling financially during the pandemic, OC’s Culinary and Pastry Arts program came up with the concept for OC Serves Up.
The project will see students prepare 50 nutritious meals per day, which will be provided to OC students free of charge.
RBC Royal Bank of Canada stepped up with $10,000 to support the pilot project, which officially launched on Wednesday when students returned to the kitchens.
The Okanagan College Student’s Union, which operates an on-campus Pantry to help students access to food and hygiene products, has also come forward with $1,000 to kickstart the project.
“We see this as an advancement to our existing Pantry Food Bank program, which has been utilized by thousands of students since launching in 2018,” said Brianne Berchowitz, executive director for the OCSU.
Food supply company Sysco is also supporting the program with in-kind produce and ingredients.
Meals will be available daily to students in both online and in-person classes, and accessed via a voucher system managed by the OCSU Student Pantry. Students looking to access the program can do so by emailing ocservesup@ocsu.ca.
More information is available on the college’s website.
Any excess meals will be provided to organizations, such as homeless shelters and community food programs.
“From the get-go, our Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts students, instructors and administrators knew they wanted to do something that would help people, and what better way to do so than to serve up healthy meals at a time when there is real need in our community,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation.
“We are so proud of our Culinary and Pastry Arts programs for envisioning this project and turning it into a reality,” said Steve Moores, dean of trades and Apprenticeship at Okanagan College.
“This is a fantastic example of innovation and adaptation, which allowed our students to get the practical training they need in the kitchen, while helping their own.
“We’re hopeful that students will hear about it and seize the opportunity to get some nourishing meals.”