With the COVID-19 pandemic ruining many wedding plans, a local company is encouraging couples to consider eloping instead.
Kelowna wedding planner Nicole Lavroff and metaphysical minister Sue Cairnie created Elope BC last year, but the pair have seen a spike in interest since the pandemic hit.
“We are hearing from a lot of brides who have had to cancel or postpone their wedding plans, but who still want to be married in a way that is relaxed and fun and shares who they are as a couple,” said Cairnie.
Elope BC arranges small weddings in natural or off-the-beaten-path settings. Three to five couples share the expense of a photographer, officiant, live musician, florals, decor, location and wedding planner. Each month features a new location, a new design theme and a new photographer.
More information is available at their Instagram page @elope_bc.