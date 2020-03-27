The Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan is the latest major event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we cancel this year’s edition,” said event co-founder Axel Merckx.
The cycling event, which last year involved 2,600 participants, was scheduled for July 12 in Penticton, with a series of festivities leading up to what would have been the 10th anniversary.
Cycling Canada and Cycling BC recently recommended that events occurring between March 15 and May 1 be postponed or cancelled in the interest of the cycling community and the public at large.
“With no foreseeable end to the current pandemic and accompanying restrictions to large gatherings, we were motivated to make a proactive decision that was in the best interests of participants, volunteers, event partners, and one that helps ensure the sustainability of future Granfondo events for years to come,” said Merckx.
Merckx said the event is committed to working together with local and regional hospitality partners to ensure the longevity of the event and its positive economic impact on the South Okanagan.