A local counselling service is launching a campaign to help men get the mental-health help they may need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Social isolation and a radically changed routine plus increasing financial
pressure for many, is raising stress levels, anxiety and depression to a
level that many men will never have experienced before," says Connect Counselling in a news release.
"Some of the more traditional ways men de-stress like playing team sports, hanging with guy friends for a beer after work, sharing mutual love of their favorite major league team are simply not there right now.
"They need to know there is support out there in our community and that it is easy to access without stigma."
Connect is launching a “$130 for 130 Men Matter Too” campaign in which it
will invite donors and corporate sponsors to help support free counselling services for 130 men.
A $130 donation will support one local man through eight weeks of drop-in
group counselling or two individual private sessions.
Connect says there is already a waitlist for services and it will increase
significantly as the pandemic continues.
For more information on the campaign, go to trellis.org/men-matter-too.