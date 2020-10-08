The sound of ready-to-harvest nuts thudding as they fell from the trees filled the air at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park Monday afternoon.
The nut harvest is now on; however, this year there are some changes for nut sales.
To keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nut Farm Society volunteers will not be operating the store at the farm house.
People who want nuts this year are asked to bring their own bags to harvest the nuts themselves and pay on an honour system.
Payment is by cash only and must be deposited in the payment box at the house near the Whitworth Road entrance.
Small buckets are $5 while large buckets cost $10.
The harvest continues through November.
Proceeds from the annual fall nut harvest and sale is used by the non-profit Gellatly Nut Farm Society to help with upkeep and improvements in the park and working nut orchard.
Removing nuts from the park without paying may result in a $500 fine.
If you are interested in buying a wood bowl or cutting board made from nut orchard wood, contact the society at 250-470-0999 or 250-768-5960.
For more information about the park, nut harvest and nut use and care, go online to rdco.com/gellatlynutfarm.