OVERVIEW: Discuss emotional matters to find common ground while allowing each other personal space as everyone handles this differently.
Have an agenda laid out to tackle on Monday. Encouraging words in private are appreciated.
Let other matters ride if they are not time sensitive.
Feelings need to find a level of comfort. Choices will affect others.
Consider the weight of additional information.
If stress levels have run their course, it’s time to move on or shut things down.
Some still don’t know what they want.
Take a drive or plan a trip. Options should be considered. Seek locations that uplift or inspire. Weddings or reunions are favoured for the weekend.
ARIES: Deals between key players need to be kept private until funding or assets are secured on it.
TAURUS: Change of equipment or programs will make it easier to advance your ambitious goals.
GEMINI: You can paint a picture that causes others to look in a different direction. It works for now.
CANCER: Dreams or expectations will be different than the way things play out over the distance.
LEO: Those with good connections or influence are willing to help you where needed. Ask for it.
VIRGO: Personal relationships are improved by heart to heart talks. Set any records straight now.
LIBRA: Check out anything that does not seem right for yourself or loved ones. Call to open doors.
SCORPIO: Certain looks passed between you and someone relay a message without using words.
SAGITTARIUS: Secret locations become more important for you or associates. Make connections.
CAPRICORN: Follow your instincts when discussing how to more forward using the proper steps.
AQUARIUS: Some financial luck can manifest in unusual ways. Navigate necessary steps to gain.
PISCES: Your words are hypnotic to those who count on your knowledge as a guide going ahead.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.