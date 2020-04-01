Chase Bachynsky didn’t know why he was standing with his family at the end of the driveway at his Glenrosa home Sunday afternoon until he spied an approaching line of cars festooned with balloons and decorations.
Chase’s sister Cara was the first to catch on.
“It’s a parade!” she exclaimed.
Sunday was Chase’s eighth birthday and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he couldn’t have a birthday get-together with his friends.
Stacey, Chase’s mom, found out about West Kelowna birthday party parades on Facebook and arranged for a party parade to drive by their home to surprise Chase and his siblings.
About 50 cars slowly filed by with their occupants singing Happy Birthday and honking their horns.
“It's very heart-warming to see people come out to make Chase’s birthday special,” said Stacey.
Chase watched with a giant grin and gave the parade a big thumbs-up. He later celebrated with a pizza dinner with his parents and siblings.
Alida Steele started the West Kelowna party parades Facebook group after hearing about party parades when her daughter’s birthday was coming up.
She is one of seven local parents who are administrators for the group.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, so many birthday parties have had to be cancelled, said Mikki Sidhu, one of the group’s administrators, adding the parades give kids something to make them smile and spread joy in the community during a crazy time.
“You can’t help but smile when you’re in the parade,” she said.
Participants decorate their cars with balloons and make signs. Some bring along giant stuffies and even their dogs to help celebrate.
“It’s a parade of happiness, is I think the best way to describe it” said Sidhu, adding it brings happiness not only to the birthday child and the parade participants, but also neighbours who come out of their houses to look.
Sidhu’s daughters were excited to make decorations for the parade, which not only gave them something to do, but also made them feel more connected when people are self-isolating.
Sidhu said her daughters were thrilled to be part of the parade Sunday, seeing their friends in other vehicles and singing happy birthday to kids as they drove by their houses.
“It was a connection without that physical connection,” said Sidhu.
The party parades have only been around for a week, but their popularity is growing quickly seeing up to eight parades a day on the Westside and Peachland.
The administrators take hours mapping the daily parade route.
Sidhu, who works at an essential service, helps out when she can.
For her, it’s an opportunity to get into something that’s full of joy versus full of virus.
Already most days in April have birthday parades scheduled for the Westside and party parade groups have sprung up in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and other cities.
People are joining in to spread some happiness and get out of the house for a bit.
The West Kelowna parade parties group is also working to co-ordinate a parade past the long term care and retirement homes on the Westside, just to let seniors know they are not forgotten.
For parents who want to make a donation in the name of their children celebrating a birthday, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary is partnering with West Kelowna party parades to take donations with the money going to a local charitable organization focused on children.
West Kelowna birthday party parades are for those 16 years and younger on the Westside and Peachland.
Find out more at the West Kelowna party parades Facebook page.