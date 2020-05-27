While high school graduation is typically a crowded affair, this year’s traditional convocation has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
People were upset when they heard there would be a virtual graduation ceremony, said Scott Sieben, principal at Mount Boucherie Secondary School; however, after the school consulted with the more than 60 students on the grad council they clearly heard two things come up.
One was the grad walk, which the school was unable to do, and crossing the stage, which was possible.
The school ordered in some staging and graduating students were able to book a five minute appointment to cross the stage alone in their caps and gowns in front of their immediate family while their grad statement was read. Each student would pick up a certificate of graduation while on stage.
Sieben estimated more than 250 students of the over 380 students graduating from the school this year took part in crossing the stage.
The ceremony received positive feedback from parents with some saying it was a far more personal ceremony in which they could see their kids up close.
All fees for the cancelled graduation banquet will be refunded and Sieben said the dry grad committee was trying to work out something for smaller groups of interested students.
A virtual grad ceremony will be streamed June 25. The ceremony will include speeches from dignitaries, school administration and a valedictory address as well as a video slide show of all the grads. Grads will also find out if they are a recipient of any bursaries or scholarships.
Mount Boucherie hired professionals for the virtual ceremony, which will cost each grad $40.