Valley First Credit Union presents the Stay-at-Home Gala Friday at 7 p.m.
To join the virtual party, go to StayAtHomeGala.com.
Attendees are urged to order dinner for pickup or delivery, dress up and log on to hear a keynote address by Kelowna-based Lane Merrifield of Club Penguin and Dragons’ Den fame, buy gift cards from at least two local businesses and bid in the silent auction.
Those who buy gift cards have the chance to have the amount doubled in a raffle prize offered by Valley First.
Proceeds will go to the Okanagan Foundation.
“We have decided to call it social distancing at its finest,” said event organizer Drew Vincent.
“Whether you are pulling ramen from the pantry or choosing one of our local businesses to deliver to your door, this is the first-ever soiree with social distancing at its core.”